AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The lawfare-media cartel would be melting the paint off television studios if seven MAGA-coded suspects were accused of plotting a drone-and-sniper attack at a Democrat White House event. Instead, watch for minimization, motive confusion, and the usual effort to separate radical rhetoric from radical action. No serious republic can tolerate that double standard. If the allegations are proven, every organizer, funder, recruiter, weapons supplier, and online accelerant needs the full weight of federal law. Rights are not a suicide pact. Free speech protects dissent. It does not protect conspiracy to slaughter Americans at the White House.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
2h

Yep. Makes you wonder what the end will be. I can’t see an end until we’ve reached the actual end times.

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