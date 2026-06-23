UFC Freedom 250 event seen from the Washington Monument, June 14th.

Federal authorities have arrested a Washington State man accused of helping plan an alleged attack targeting government officials during a UFC event held at the White House, marking the latest developments in a multi-state terrorism investigation that the FBI says was disrupted before it could be carried out.

William Lee Spartacus Falkner, 21, of Belfair, Washington was arrested Friday and charged in federal court in Tacoma with conspiracy to commit murder. A second suspect, Jordan W. Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested Sunday and faces the same charge, according to the US Department of Justice.

The arrests are part of an ongoing federal investigation into a plot to attack attendees of the June 14th UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy involved multiple individuals across several states and included plans to use explosive-laden drones and firearms to target government officials and military personnel who attended the event.

Five men were previously arrested and charged for their roles in the scheme: Tycen Proper, age 19, of Danville, Ohio, Daniel Eskridge, age 32, of Kidder, Missouri, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, age 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bryan Omar Roa, age 24, & Michael Alan Thomas, age 32, both of California. Alvarez is a beneficiary of Obama’s DACA program and is alleged to be the ringleader.

THIS is how Alvarez chose to reward America for its generosity: The FBI identified Alvarez as the person responsible for organizing and directing the planned attack. He allegedly gave locations for drone launches and sniper positions to other participants in an encrypted chat app, Telegram.

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WASHINGTON MAN PLAYED KEY DRONE ROLE

According to the criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Washington, investigators identified Falkner after examining online communications and digital evidence linked to other suspects in the case. Federal authorities allege Falkner possessed expertise in drone manufacturing & operation and discussed using drones equipped with explosives. Investigators say communications between conspirators included conversations about configuring and flying drones to maximize their destructive impact.

Court documents allege the planned attack involved using drones to strike one side of the event venue, creating panic and forcing attendees toward an exit area where additional conspirators armed with sniper rifles and other weapons would be positioned in five different locations.

An FBI affidavit says Falkner communicated with other group members about his ability to procure and operate drones as well as what tactics and explosives to use in the plot. After news broke that the plan had been disrupted, Falkner texted another group member to say, “Work trip is canceled. My boss got picked up,” and sent a link to an article detailing the initial arrests of the first five terrorists.

One individual arrested in the case reportedly told investigators that the broader objective of the conspiracy was to create enough chaos to contribute to the overthrow of the US government. One stage of the attack involved breaking into the White to kill more people, including President Trump. Falkner appeared in US District Court in Tacoma on Monday. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

MISSOURI MAN ACCUSED OF FUNDING & PRODUCING DRONE COMPONENTS

Federal prosecutors allege Rincker played a logistical and financial role in the conspiracy. According to court documents filed in Missouri, Rincker accepted $1,200 from a co-conspirator and distributed portions of the money to other participants. Prosecutors say he sent funds to another suspect to cover travel expenses associated with transporting a drone operator to Washington, DC.

Investigators also allege Rincker communicated with co-conspirators through encrypted messaging platforms and provided a shotgun to another suspect during a meeting in Omaha, Nebraska with the ringleader, Obama’s DACA beneficiary Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez.

Prosecutors say Rincker distributed cash to some of the conspiracy members, and that he accepted goods including weapons, a 3D printer, a computer and other items and agreed to produce drone parts. During searches of Rincker’s home and storage unit, authorities said they recovered firearms, night-vision equipment, ballistic protection gear, thermal-imaging technology, a 3D printer, 3D-printed firearm components, electronic devices and equipment allegedly intended for drone production.

FBI: INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the arrests demonstrate ongoing efforts by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to disrupt threats targeting the White House and government officials. FBI Director Kash Patel described the case as a coordinated, multi-state operation involving the FBI, the Secret Service, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and local law enforcement partners.

Neil Floyd, First Assistant US Attorney for the Western District of Washington, said investigators in the Pacific Northwest worked closely with the FBI and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to identify suspects and neutralize any potential threat to the public.

The FBI continues to investigate this domestic terrorism plot.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber