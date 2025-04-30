Imitation being the highest form of flattery, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at his recent State of the State speech, announced that he would be copying Trump 47’s Department of Government Efficiency and calling it a FRAUD DEPARTMENT. It will hunt down and prosecute people who fraudulently apply for and receive taxpayer funded welfare benefits!!!! Say What? This huge welfare state does not already have a fraud department? Disgusting.

NOTE to illegal aliens and other freeloaders: Don’t worry, Timmy has no intention of taking away your unearned welfare. After all, he depends upon your votes to keep Democrats in office.

