AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
Sep 30

All that is evil is coming to an END; God is about to move and the evil ones will be GONE as in GONE! Any day now!

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
Sep 30

Like Oz, The Great Democrat Society ordained by taxation-confiscation is not found in the government sponsored NGO kickback grift but is instead found on the pavement and underbrush and debris strewn about the empty storefronts and unsafe commons of Democrat controlled city-shells such as Portland, Seattle, LA, SF and every other Great Democrat Society city-shell across Oz. There’s no place like what home used to be.

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