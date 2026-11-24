Georgia, Texas, and Wisconsin, which saw the Democrat Party gain significant power in the midterm elections, could become the next states to expand Medicaid under ObamaCare, a step that would expand their state expenditures and further increase their dependence on the federal government. Democrats won the governorship and state House in both Georgia and Texas, while they gained an outright trifecta in Wisconsin, giving the party significant influence in states that have long favored Republicans.

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The Affordable Care Act AKA ObamaCare, expanded Medicaid, mainly by slicing payments to Medicare doctors in half, to cover nearly all adults with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. However, the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius effectively made that expansion optional for each state. States have nonetheless faced heavy pressure to expand Medicaid, and only 10 states, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, still haven’t done so.

Democrats in these states, and especially in Georgia, Texas, and Wisconsin, are already gearing up to expand Medicaid. In Texas, for example, state Representative John Bucy (D-Austin) has filed multiple Medicaid-expansion bills for the upcoming session, claiming that it “is the single most important thing we can do to help all 31 million Texans.” NOTE: When referring to “Texans” he is including legal & illegal aliens. Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms and David Crowley, Georgia’s and Wisconsin’s governors-elect, both campaigned on the subject. And shortly after the elections, Ryan Loke, a former advisor to outgoing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, said, “I’m fully confident that the General Assembly is going to expand Medicaid in the 2027 session.”

Although Democrat leaders in these states are expected to press ahead with Medicaid expansion, their goal is complicated by policy changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will make expansion more expensive for states. Medicaid expansion in any form would further erode state sovereignty and individual liberty. In addition to expanding the welfare state, which disincentivizes individual self-reliance, it would make the individual states more dependent on the federal government and accomplices to a socialistic, big-government agenda.

FEDERAL FUNDING HAS STRINGS ATTACHED

State governments rely on the federal government for much of their revenue. Federal grants to states and localities were virtually nonexistent before the late 19th century, largely because Americans understood the limited, constitutional role of the federal government. In 1902, only five federal grants existed, funding less than one percent of total state revenue. By 2018, however, that number had ballooned to 1,274 grants, comprising large portions of states’ overall revenue. According to a report by the National Association of State Budget Officers, 35.3 percent of total state spending in fiscal 2023 came directly from the federal government, AKA federal taxpayers, and the states most reliant on federal funding that year were Louisiana at 50.3 percent, Oklahoma at 49.2 percent, and Montana at 48.9 percent.

Of course, any federal funding comes with strings attached, specifically requirements to implement federal policies. The costs of accepting federal funding, namely big-government policies and the erosion of state sovereignty, far outweigh any perceived benefits. Demonstrating the aforementioned problems with federal funding, a 2016 report by the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), a liberty-minded think tank, highlighted five federal programs, all of which Idaho, a supposedly “conservative” state, participated in, that either advanced radical agendas or were financially wasteful.

In a November 10, 2026 article, the IFF noted the damaging fiscal impact that Medicaid and other federal programs have on state budgets:

“While most of this money is federal, which means it is simply coming out of your paycheck at a different stage, or, more precisely, the next generation’s paycheck due to our massive fiscal deficit, it still has implications for state spending and taxes. For instance, even with a 90/10 federal split, Medicaid expansion still costs over $100 million per year to Idaho taxpayers. The bigger risk: What happens when the federal money inevitably runs out? Federal entitlement schemes are bound to turn into state entitlements, and this pattern plays out all the time.”

Instead of expanding the federal welfare state and surrendering their sovereignty, the states must reject all federal funding and programs, including Medicaid, and boldly uphold the US Constitution and America’s founding principles.

Thank you to The New American Magazine’s Insider Report for this article which yours truly edited slightly.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.