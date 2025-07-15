We The People have long realized that Donald J. Trump’s name is not on the “list” of men for whom Jeffrey Epstein procured teenage girls. How do we know this? Had Trump’s name been found anywhere in Epstein’s criminal file Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland would have (unethically) splashed that information all over the New York Times, CNN, NBC, etc. and they would have prosecuted him. After all, they twisted every criminal statute they could think of in order to keep him from winning re-election. Had they had real evidence he committed a real crime, they would have wet their pants in excitement: Finally, we got Trump!!!!

By Jonathan Gregory

Washington, D.C. — July 14, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein and the only person ever imprisoned in connection with his sex trafficking network, says she is now prepared to speak publicly about the notorious Epstein client list. In a surprising development from prison, Maxwell has announced that she would “welcome” the opportunity to testify before Congress and reveal the full extent of Epstein’s dealings, including the names of his powerful clients. She emphasized her desire to finally tell the American people “what really happened,” claiming the public deserves the truth after years of secrecy and speculation.

According to Maxwell, President Donald Trump is not on the client list. Instead, Maxwell claims that “plenty of top Democratic Party officials” are implicated, although she has not yet named specific individuals. Her comments suggest that the client list may contain politically explosive information with the potential to upend public trust in some of the nation's most prominent figures.

Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 for her role in grooming and trafficking young women for Epstein, maintains that she has remained silent under intense pressure. But now, she says, the time has come for full transparency. “If Congress is serious about uncovering the truth,” she stated, “I’m ready to speak under oath and reveal everything I know.” Whether lawmakers will take her up on this offer remains to be seen, but her willingness to testify could reignite interest in one of the most disturbing scandals in recent memory.

