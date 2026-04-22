The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) did the impossible. They found the handful of “white supremacist” groups still meeting in someone’s basement and funded them so that SPLC could collect money from donors to “fight the hate.” I knew they were corrupt to the core when they placed Vanderbilt professor Carol M. Swain, a black scholar, on their hate list in 2009.

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FUNDING CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY IN 2017

Claiming they were fighting hate, the SPLC took in millions each year from donors pretending to fight “white supremacy and various forms of injustice.” Those donations went to the very groups, the KKK, the Aryan Nation, the American Nazi Party and the National Alliance, small though they may be, that the SPLC vowed to end. The allegations reveal that the SPLC funded the groups who organized the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA on August 11 & 12, 2017, the very event which Democrats have long blamed on President Trump. A woman was murdered at the rally.

Yesterday, the DOJ dropped an 11-count indictment on the SPLC. The charges include six counts of wire fraud, four counts of false statements to a bank and one count of conspiracy to commit concealment of money laundering. More charges are likely coming according to Todd Blanche the Acting Attorney General.

These charges stem from a simple SPLC goal: to manufacture hate. Which would, in turn, increase the need for the SPLC to fight and expose that hate. To achieve those ends, the SPLC deceived its donors. As the DOJ states in the indictment:

“Unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance. The SPLC’s paid informants (“field sources”) engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website.”

BIDEN STOPPED INVESTIGATION OF SPLC

Blanche, speaking alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a news conference, said the organization paid at least eight people, including those affiliated with violent extremist groups, at least $3 million between 2014 and 2023.

“The SPLC was not dismantling the groups,” Blanche said. “It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

Patel said that the SPLC “used the money they raised from their donor network to actually pay the leadership of these very groups. This is a serious and egregious violation of a group that purported to dismantle violent extremist groups, but in turn, actually only fueled the hatred.”

Only the organization itself was charged in the indictment, although officials said the investigation is ongoing and individuals could face charges.

Blanche noted that the investigation into SPLC started years ago, but was shuttered during President Joe Biden's term, until the Trump administration revived it. NOTE: Previous FBIs pretended the SPLC was actually fighting hate and partnered with them. That ended last year.

The SPLC, was founded in 1971 to fight white supremacist groups which actually existed back then. Such groups are almost non-existent today and are WAY overshadowed by the violence perpetrated by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Jihadists and other far, far Left hate organizations.