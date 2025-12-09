AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
4m

Just returned from NYC

It can fall into the Atlantic for all I care

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture