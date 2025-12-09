Mysonne Linen shown here with Louis Farrakhan.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has handpicked Mysonne Linen, a felon and violent “criminal justice activist,” who did seven hard years for multiple armed robberies, including pistol-whipping and bottling NYC taxi drivers in 1997 and 1998. He will serve on Mamdani’s “criminal legal system committee,” one of 17 committees that Mamdani created to help transition into his Communist, Defund Police Administration. Mamdani said the appointees “will be tasked with not only making personnel recommendations but policy recommendations.” What could possibly go wrong?

Linen boasts ties to the anti-semite, America-hater Louis Farrakhan and co-founded a group boycotting companies over Trump’s America-First policies. Linen met with Farrakhan after Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, writing afterwards that “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan has inspired and motivated me!! His unapologetic Leadership is what is needed in this Time.” Linen is the same violent bigot who once declared, “The white man has killed, raped, destroyed my culture!” calling for “warriors to prepare for war.”

VITALE, MALLORY, SARSOUR

Mamdani’s stacking his team with radical haters like Alex Vitale, author of “The End of Policing”^ and Tamika Mallory, ousted from the Women’s March in 2019 amid anti-Semitism claims. [Getting kicked out of the Women’s March is very difficult to do as they invite all manner of haters & bigots.] This reeks of The Left’s soft-on-crime playbook, eroding the thin blue line that protects the law-abiding, while turning the streets over to feral men, presumably “of color.” This is a stark contrast to Trump’s unyielding stand for justice and security, proof that when Progressives talk “reform,” they mean destruction of the very foundations of peace and freedom in America. Americans cannot exercise their freedom if they are forced to hide in their homes because criminals own the streets. Mallory also has strong ties to Farrakhan, the notoriously anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader who once called Adolf Hitler a “great” man, and referred to “the Satanic Jew.”

Linen co-founded the pro-criminals group “Until Freedom” with Mallory and Linda Sarsour, an anti-Israel, anti-semitic Muslim who, shortly after Mamdani was elected, sent him a long list of her demands (it has since been deleted from the internet). Sarsour has become wealthy off the backs of New York taxpayers. Should Mamdani ignore her demands, says Sarsour, he will be “held accountable.” Does that mean that Linda will have Zohran assassinated? Sarsour and Mamdani are both members of the Democratic Socialists of America. According to reports, Sarsour, age 45, has long been a political mentor to 34-year-old Mamdani.