AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Epstein’s warning lands because it comes from inside the old Democrat establishment. He sees the tiger. El-Sayed is not Scandinavian socialism with better-health-care slogans. He is the political face of the DSA-CAIR-Piker axis: redistribution without wealth creation, “free Palestine” without Jewish survival, anti-police radicalism, anti-border ideology, and moral cowardice dressed up as tolerance. The Democrat Party leadership keeps babbling about a “big tent” because it lacks the guts to say the tent is being occupied by people who hate the country, hate Israel, hate capitalism, and hate the old working-class Democrats who built the party. Mike Rogers should frame this race exactly that way: Michigan versus the Red-Green machine.

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Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
3h

As the clout and ‘alleged’ authority of Upchuck 🤮 Schumer continues to shrink, shrivel, and decompose…this, as he prepares his transition to obscurity and then oblivion.

It’s all the natural result of one whose obstinacy and outright hatred have led to his own undoing.

Schumer will most likely announce his retirement in 2028 (age 78), as AOC — not a serious national candidate — has rocked more than enough apple carts to have no chance at the White House, and is Bernie Sanders’ (approaching 90) heir apparent. She is also not a serious chance for a statewide NYS senate seat.

Add to this, the fact Schumer has NEVER held a job outside of government. Chucky was elected to the NYS (New York State) Assembly at age 24 in 1974, while a 3L (3rd-year law student) at Harvard.

After six years in Albany, he gets Potomac Fever, and gets elected to Congress in 1980, as a member of the House of Representatives, where he serves for the next 18 years.

Come 1998, Chucky renews his ambitions, goes for, and captures Alfonse d’Amato’s Senate seat, becoming the first (and only) person to sit on both sides of the Bill Clinton impeachment (1998 vote NOT to impeach as a member of the House; 1999 vote NOT to convict at trial as a member of the Senate).

Schumer, at 76, has been in elected office for 52 years, making himself the POSTER CHILD for term limits.

The purpose of term limits is to identify and provide a constant infusion of new talent, new ideas, and new people, to keep our REPUBLIC alive and thriving.

With this Democrat breaking to support Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, it is just as important to keep in mind there are times we must put the country first.

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