The Democrats who installed Tim Walz as Minnesota governor in 2019 & Keith Ellison (Muslim) as attorney general in 2018, and who created these ridiculous federal programs that were obviously expressly designed to be ripped off, are still in office. They should be in prison. Most of the stolen money is “missing” and the feds mysteriously can’t track what must’ve been perhaps hundreds of thousands of bank transactions during all these years of fraud, yet they know when I make an $11,000 cash deposit. Arrest the bank managers who are covering for the fraudsters. The perpetrators now have a war chest amounting to tens of billions. They run the media with which they can dupe mindless Minnesota suckers into voting for literally anything or anyone.

LET’S HEAR FROM DAVID WHO IS LIVING IT

“This follow-on to the original Nick Shirley video is set in a room overlooking Cedar-Riverside, the now fully-Somali-occupied section of Minneapolis. Its centerpiece is a high-rise building reminiscent of the now-demolished Chicago public high-rise towers that served as home bases for Chicago’s fantastic gang crime in the mid 20th century. As with Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, our Cedar-Riverside building now functions as the hub of the Somali gang activity that has ravaged the south side of Minneapolis since the BLM riots of 2020. (Somalis don’t control the north side because that is already devastated by the indigenous black gangs who’ve been there for decades.)

Until I watched this video here, I had not realized why Minneapolis has been aggressively building student housing elsewhere near its University of Minnesota city campus: the building in the window was formerly student housing. Apparently, years ago someone was in such a hurry to import Somalis that students had to be displaced in order to provide already-built residences.”

GIVING MUSLIMS UNFETTERED ACCESS TO WHITEY’S HOMES

David continues:

“I live in a near-west suburb of Minneapolis (Hopkins), from which I formerly commuted to the city via highly effective commuter buses. For a decade the city has been constructing the Green Line Southwest Extension, a 14.5-mile expansion of the city’s formerly internal light-rail system. For years I’ve puzzled over why we would spend billions to build a rail line that will be running all day in order to solve an already-solved rush-hour commuter problem. I’ve finally realized that the purpose of the Southwest Extension, which will run all day essentially unsupervised, is to give the Cedar-Riverside Somalis completely unfettered free access to the southwest suburbs, so that we too can enjoy the benefits of diversity.”

“Light rail boondoggle wins inaugural Golden Turkey Lifetime Achievement”

“We Exposed Tim Walz Billion Dollar Fraud Scheme | Sit Down Interview” :

DAVID’S POP QUIZ

This is a pop quiz for those who are fixated on intended Somali targets: In the “Feeding Our Future” scandal, the feds chose the Minnesota Department of Education to administer the provision of “emergency” food services during COVID, amazingly to provide food to unspecified children at unspecified times & at unspecified locations. The MDE administers the public schools, in which tens of thousands of meals are served daily to many of the system’s 800K+ students. The MDE has a procurement department for its ongoing Free School Meals Program, with contractors who’ve been reliably providing meals for years. According to its own website, the MDE “has partnerships with companies throughout the state and nation ranging from manufacturers of ready-to-eat products to food distributors.”

Q1: With its established network of proven providers, why would the MDE funnel all its federal COVID contracts into a single, totally new, unknown NGO run by an unknown woman (Aimee Bock) whose only connection to food service was that she had a boyfriend who ran a restaurant?

Q2: Why would the feds create a program to feed unspecified children at unspecified times & at unspecified locations, a program that obviously could inherently have no rational oversight?

Q3: With its network of public schools tracking 90% of all children in Minnesota, why would the MDE establish no criteria for which children were to be fed, much less when or where?

Q4: How could the MDE run this program for five years without so much as a single spot-check that anyone was actually being fed anywhere?

Q5: Why is our state attorney general Keith Ellison on tape working with the Feeding Our Future fraudsters to keep the program running, against the advice of MDE whistleblowers?

Q6: Of the stolen $250 million, only $50 million has been traced. How could the Somalis make the “missing” $200 million disappear without a transaction trail?

Q7: Who do you suppose really has the “missing” $200 million?

There are about 100,000 in the state; nevertheless, Democrats kissed the Somalis’ backsides, changing the state flag of Minnesota to match the flag of Somali, which includes the symbol of Jihad, the eight-pointed star: