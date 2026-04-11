AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the upside-down world people are fed up with. Figures tied to chaos get rewarded with power, while law enforcement gets second-guessed and handcuffed. Look at Seattle—riots, destruction, lives lost—and then ask how someone connected to that environment ends up influencing criminal justice policy. That’s not accountability, that’s institutional failure. When the government starts elevating activists over order, you don’t get reform—you get erosion. The public isn’t blind. They see who pays the price: taxpayers, victims, and cops on the street. If leadership won’t draw the line, the consequences don’t disappear—they compound. That’s the reality nobody can spin away.

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