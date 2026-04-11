Meet Katrina Marie Johnson, the woman who organized four months of rioting in Seattle in 2020 which slaughtered two innocent black teens. That cost Seattle taxpayers $30,500,000 in restitution to their families: Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. (19) on June 20, 2020 and Antonio Mays Jr. (16) on June 29, 2020. NOTE: Neither Black Lives Matter-Seattle nor Johnson paid a dime to the families of those whom they killed.^

Share

JOHNSON APPOINTED TO OVERSEE POLICE

To reward her for orchestrating four months of rioting, which killed two (black) Americans, injured hundreds of police officers,* caused millions of dollars of property damage and caused the destruction/closure of hundreds of businesses, Democrat Governor Jay Inslee appointed Johnson to the Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) in October 2021. She is now on her second term which ends in June 2030. SEE ARTICLE BELOW That alone speaks volumes and tells me that the goals of CJTC are to continue “defunding police” by diminishing law enforcement in every way possible, finding new & imaginative method of protecting criminals by tying the hands of police officers and elected sheriffs. This is part of a broader plan begun a decade ago to place ever more local policing under the control of the Democrats in Olympia.

FERGUSON APPOINTS JOHNSON TO HUNT DOWN “WHITE SUPREMACISTS”

As Washington’s Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson was about to vacate his AG office and be sworn in as governor, he established Washington State Attorney General’s Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force. Fearing that the public will learn of the task force’s unconstitutional scheme, members are prohibited from speaking to the media and from answering questions from We The People.

The task force consists of 31 Far Left activists, some of whom do not even live in the state. It is obvious this task force is not interested in reducing violence. The task force has been set up to find and oppress Conservatives, Christians and various others who hold thoughts which have not been approved by Washington State’s Far Left politicians, bureaucrats, and their fellow travelers. Their proposals will be issued to Democrat lawmakers this December in time to draft & present bills for the 2027 Legislature regarding how to slap down certain speech and punish those who voice non-approved ideas. Indeed, one task force member is the local head of Black Lives Matter, one of the biggest and best funded domestic terrorist organization in America: Katrina Marie Johnson. SEE ARTICLE BELOW

We The People are forced to assume that both the attorney general’s office and the governor’s office knew, before Johnson was appointed to these taxpayer-funded committees, who she was, what she had done and how she promoted violence. A quick background check would have revealed that she is not fit to sit on ANY government committee that has power over We The People.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^The two black teenagers who were killed during the 2020 protests in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone set up by Johnson & her terrorists were: Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. (19) who was fatally shot on June 20, 2020. In 2022, the City of Seattle reached a $500,000 settlement with his family regarding his death. Antonio Mays Jr. (16) was shot and killed on June 29, 2020, while driving a vehicle through the CHOP zone. A 14-year-old passenger was also shot and critically injured during the same incident but survived. In January 2026, a King County jury awarded Antonio Mays Jr.’s family $30 million after finding the City of Seattle negligent in its handling of the protest zone and its failure to provide timely medical aid.

*In the initial days of the riots (late May to early June 2020), Seattle Police Dept. reported dozens of officers injured by projectiles such as rocks, bottles, and fireworks. During a single large riot (July 19th) in downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, at least 12 officers were injured. One officer required hospitalization for burns to his neck after a firework was thrown at him. The August 16th riot outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild resulted in six officers being injured. One officer described being hit in the face with a firework, an impact he compared to being struck by a hammer. Reported injuries included lacerations, abrasions, burns from mortar-type fireworks, and eye damage from green lasers being shone into officers’ eyes.