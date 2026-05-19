A year ago, I was surprised to hear that Dee was considering quitting the club where she and her husband had been members for nine years and where she had volunteered as a waitress for four years during the twice monthly breakfast meals. The vibe had changed, according to her. She felt rejected. She didn’t know why. She is a Conservative and a Trump supporter but rarely talks politics, knowing that it was SUPPOSED TO BE against the center’s bylaws. Many Liberals, of course, ignored the bylaws.

Dee had made many friends at the club but she thought they had been avoiding her ever since a board member held a Hate-Trump event in the building on January 11, 2025 wherein a group of election denying women painted signs to use the following week when they marched around town screaming at Trump voters. [This county voted for Trump three times.] This blatant violation of both the club’s bylaws and its IRS tax-exempt status signaled to Liberal members that they “owned” the club. I, too, had noticed it; but, I am used to the abuse given that I sometimes wear my support on my back, literally, in the form of a hoodie with Trump’s face on it which I purchased in South Dakota.^ Such attire could not be purchased on Washington State because the Democrats would sic their thugs on the store, beat up the clerks and trash the merchandise.

In Marxist California, Oregon & Washington many Conservatives and Republicans have long since been “trained” to keep their “political identity” private for fear of losing one’s job, getting bad grades in schools & colleges, being harassed by neighbors, being doxxed, being assaulted on the street, and worse. The abuse escalated when Trump won his first term, then escalated again during & after the Democrat-run riots in 2020. There had not been an open Conservative on the senior center board for at least a decade until 2024.

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LIBS FEEL FREE TO VIOLATE RULES, LAWS

The Peninsula Senior Activities Center, on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA, was founded in 2000 as a place where residents aged 50 and over could meet, enjoy many different activities and share meals. In the last decade it had developed a reputation as a “club for Liberals,” because all seven members on the board of directors were either flaming Libs or leaned Left. Some board members had been on the board for six years, some lesser times, but all members leaned Left, until one Conservative joined the board in 2024. Indeed, I was attending a board meeting in January 2022 when they refused to rent to a man who wanted to show educational videos about the US Constitution and invite the public. [The building is available for rent.] The board flatly turned him down stating that such an event would attract the “wrong people.” By that they meant it would attract Republicans & Trump supporters, because Democrats & Biden supporters don’t like the constitution that has kept us free for 250 years.

One board member held a visceral hatred for Trump which threw her into an uncontrollable fit when he beat Kamala Harris by a landslide. Since then, she has headed up all three of the election denial events, AKA “No Kings,” rallies held in this little Purple community. Even more disgusting was her abject selfishness regarding the damage a “Women’s March” sign painting event would do to the senior center. She took advantage of the resignation of the long time (dying) office manager, who would have alerted the other board members. This hate-filled board member orchestrated it, and the following weekend she and the other election deniers marched up and down the main part of town screaming at Trump voters, waving the signs they had made at the senior center.

INSULTING TRUMP VOTERS OUT OF THE CLUB

Though her reputation as a Far Left Extremist preceded her, in January 2025 I had not yet met this board member as she was relatively new on the board at the time she orchestrated this event. Since then, I have gotten to know her better. I am convinced that her main goal was to insult Trump voters so that they would not renew their memberships. The dues are collected annually between January and April. THAT is why she told the new office manager (who did not know any better) to publish a photo of the event in February’s “Gazette,” the senior center’s monthly newsletter. It worked. On December 31, 2024 membership totaled just below 900. On April 27, 2025, it was 590, a decrease that did not happen even during the two-year Covid lockdown. Since then, the new office manager has worked very hard, contacting former members, asking them to renew. As of April 26, 2026, the membership totaled only 641. The center lost many volunteers as well.

The other six board members, only one of which was a Conservative, claimed they knew nothing about this violation until after it happened. I believe the Conservative was kept out of the loop; but, I can’t believe the other five knew nothing. I suspect the others knew about it, knew it was wrong, could have stopped it, but were afraid to buck the board member who wanted it. Also, they agreed with her politics.

NASTY LIBERALS

Since January 2025 the Liberal members of the senior center have become increasingly nasty. To curb this behavior, the new office manager recently started sending out “codes of conduct” messages with each weekly email Blast such as: “Please be Kind,” “Be Respectful,” and “Be Helpful,” as though these senior citizens were still in kindergarten.

Yours truly was appointed to the board in early April after a Lib quit because she demanded to always have her way. The one Rabid Lib is still on the board, but much is changing with two strong Conservatives and three moderates. The seventh seat is vacant because a Lib quit in a snit just hours after she was elected in late April. The new board hopes to turn the senior center into a club for everyone, not just Liberals.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber