We The People will never know all the harm the Southern Poverty Law Center has done to the fabric of our society, to relations between Americans, to charities & organizations such as Moms For Liberty who fights for parental rights and Moms For America who advocate for faith & freedom, nor to individuals such as the brilliant scholar Carol M. Swain, who happens to be black. We do know the harm SPLC has caused has been massive, pervasive and will linger for decades, just as Democrats want.

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UNCONTROLLED HATRED

The Oregon State Bar (OSB), whose take over by the Far Left was complete by 2001, hated George W, loved Barack and loved Queen Hillary. The OSB published article after article, Letter to the Editor after Letter to the Editor, in their monthly magazine, “The Bulletin,” condemning the former and lauding the other two involation of “Keller v The State Bar of California,” a 1990 US Supreme Court ruling. [This magazine often had no Letters to the Editor to publish because most attorneys did not bother knowing that, if their Letter was perceived as criticizing The Left and/or promoting The Right, it would not be published.]

The OSB even tried to disbar an attorney who served in the Navy with John Forbes Kerry, because he openly criticized him when Kerry was challenging George W in 2004. But, the hatefest for George W could not compare to their hatred of one Donald J. Trump. They lost all reason. They could not contain themselves.

It wasn’t just the fact that Trump had won the presidency. It was the fact that Clinton had lost, which produced seething hatred for President Trump and Trump voters which they could not contain. Indeed, they immediately commissioned an article written by a Leftist attorney who often wrote articles for “The Bulletin” wherein he essentially claimed that the US Constitution prohibited successful businessmen from being sworn in as president: The so-called Emoluments Clause.

Then, the OSB rushed to put together a three-hour “seminar” wherein they did two things they had never done before: The seminar was free (normal attendance fee was $75 an hour) AND they invited the general public (not just licensed attorneys) to attend. This writer attended it on February 14, 2017 to listen to five Leftist speakers claim that presidents do not have authority to ban groups of foreigners from entering the United States DESPITE THE FACT THAT The Immigration And Nationality Act of 1952 says the exact opposite:

“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

For fear of being called “racist” seminar attendees bit their tongues. The Trump haters smiled, smirked and nodded their heads, happy that “legal experts” were parroting another anti-Trump narrative. The attorneys in the audience knew they were being lied to. The non-attorneys likely did not.

OREGON STATE BAR USED SPLC HOAX TO THREATEN ATTORNEYS

In April 2018, the Oregon State Bar published an illegal two-page diatribe in their monthly magazine, “The Bulletin.” The entire diatribe is shown below. The first paragraph contains, by my count, six whoppers:

“As the United States continues to grapple with a resurgence of white nationalism (Whopper No.1) and the normalization of violence and racism (Whopper No.2), the Oregon State Bar remains steadfastly committed to the vision of a justice that operates without discrimination and fully accessible to all Oregonians. As we pursue that vision at times of upheaval (Whopper No.3), it is particularly important to understand current events through the lens of our complex and often troubled history (Whopper No.4). The legacy of that history was seen last year in the streets of Charlottesville (Whopper No.5), and in the attacks on Portland’s MAX train (Whopper No.6).”

The OSB is lying about the May 2017 murders on Portland’s MAX commuter train. FACTS: Three Antifa thugs followed a mentally ill street person onto the train, harassed him, he stabbed all three and two died. The killer was a Bernie Sanders supporter according to his social media posts. Democrats and the media were quick to label him a “white supremacist” despite that fact that his mother is a Vietnamese refugee. He was a large man whose appearance belied his mixed race. Regardless, THAT had nothing to do with members of the Bar nor with the Trump 45 Administration.

Continuing the threat against attorneys who supported Trump 45, on the second page of the diatribe Bar “minority leaders” continue the false narrative which was first funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center and then promoted by Democrats & the media as a weapon against Conservative Americans and against President Trump. This paragraph managed to insert TEN big lies:

“Through the recent events from the Portland MAX train attacks (Lie No. 1) to Charlottesville (Lie No. 2), we have seen an emboldened what nationalist movement gain momentum (Lie No. 3) in the United States and violence based on racism (Lie No. 4) has become normalized (Lie No. 5). President Donald Trump, as the leader of our nation, has himself catered to this white nationalist movement (Lie No. 6), allowing it to make up the base of his support (Lie No. 7) and providing it a false sense of legitimacy (Lie No. 8). He has allowed this dangerous movement of racism (Lie No. 9) to gain momentum, and we believe this is allowing these extremist ideas to be upheld as part of the mainstream (Lie No. 10), when they are not.”

ATTEMPT TO DISBAR ME

Not so coincidentally, in May 2018 two Liberal attorneys filed Bar complaints against me, at the urging of the Bar’s general counsel, hoping to suspend my law license or disbar me. See, they did not like the fact that I had notified hundreds of Bar members about their diatribe. [Other than obituaries, Letters to the Editor and disciplinary notices, most attorneys don’t bother to read “The Bulletin” because it’s articles insult one’s intelligence.]

The two whining white Liberal women were complaining about an Op-Ed I had written for the Oregonian in March 2017. Despite the fact that I did not violate any legal ethics, the Bar took these asinine complaints seriously. They hoped to scare me into silence. I did not even bother to hire an attorney who specializes in Bar complaints. I merely sent them a copy of the First Amendment. I maintained my license to practice law until I decided to retire (January 2020) just four months before the Democrat riots started, which the Bar endorsed and promoted. Indeed, two attorneys who were arrested for vandalizing the federal courthouse, were not disciplined and still have their Bar licenses.^

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

^ In July 2020 two Oregon attorneys were arrested as part of a group who were rioting outside the federal courthouse in Portland. Attorneys trying to vandalize a courthouse, there must be a joke in there somewhere. After a night of rioting in Portland outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on July 21, 2020, the US Attorney’s office brought federal charges against five people who were arrested by federal agents. Two of them were and ARE attorneys: Jennifer Lynn and Zachary Duffly.