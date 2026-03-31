AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
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You could refer your brainwashed imbecile friend to this video here, but by referring him to Jared Taylor you'd merely confirm his suspicions. Jared is a White guy who, in an era when people of all colors have been trained to admire the fact that Blacks have their own colleges, dorms, magazines, TV channels and such, simply advocates for the radical idea that Whites should enjoy the same sort of freedoms of association. For this he is maligned as a monster. But back to the topic. In an era when the average moron has been trained to believe that White supremacists are hunting down Blacks in the streets using their notorious AR-15s, when in fact Blacks annually and reliably murder at least 6,000 other Blacks in the USA (almost entirely using pistols) without the slightest acknowledgement in the corporate press, we have this: "The Desperate Search for White Supremacists": https://www.amren.com/videos/2023/06/the-desperate-search-for-white-supremacists/

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