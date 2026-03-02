One thing you can count on is that The Left, unchecked by the saner among them, will eventually turn on their own members. In recent years Democrats have been totally unwilling to rein in their shock troops including Antifa. During the BLM/Antifa riots in Portland (May to October 2020), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and her husband publicly supported the rioters on social media and invited these domestic terrorists to visit their business, Dean’s Car Care, if they needed assistance. Although her husband’s business is in Portland, Oregon Perez represents Washington’s Third Congressional District right across the Columbia River just north of Portland.

Now in her second term, Perez is considered the most conservative Democrat in the House, based upon her voting record. Dean’s Car Care, at 1506 N.E. Lombard St., was damaged sometime on late Friday, February 6th or early the following morning, according to a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson and an anonymous report issued on an anarchist blog.

The post bragged that Antifa had spray painted “Dean’s Wife Funds ICE” on one side of the building and “drenched the storefront in bright orange with paintbombs.” The business was founded in December 2012 by her husband, Dean Gluesenkamp and Perez was previously listed as a co-owner of the business, state records show. Her name was removed from filings after she took office in 2023.

In a statement, Perez said political attacks would “never influence” how she represents her district. “Once again, blue collar Democrats are being treated as the enemy by extremists who think intimidation is politics,” she said. “My hope for these individuals is that they find some peace and fulfillment in life.”

ANTIFA THUGS ARE STUPID

A splatter of red paint was also reported on the front door of Perez’s office in Vancouver, Washington on January 26th, causing about $750 in damage. Vancouver police said at the time they didn’t have a motive or a suspect. She was one of only seven House Democrats to vote for a bill in January to keep the government open:

“When fishermen in Pacific County get in trouble out on the water, the Coast Guard makes sure they’re safe. When there’s flooding or landslides in Southwest Washington, FEMA helps our families get back on their feet. The Department of Homeland Security is extremely important to my community. I could not in good conscience vote to shut it down.

“Many in my community, myself included, believe the Administration was on the right track when they pledged to secure our borders and uphold law and order. However, it now appears to many of us that in pursuit of politically motivated removal goals and rushed timelines, federal law enforcement is being pressured to exercise overly aggressive tactics that endanger law enforcement and civilians. This is corrosive to the long term security and stability of our great country. Indiscriminate, overly aggressive slogans like ‘Defund ICE’ are not the solutions. We should not be forced into a false choice between having no border security and arresting US citizens.



“In a DHS shutdown, ICE would continue operating with limited oversight thanks to funding in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which I voted against. Meanwhile, agencies like the Coast Guard or FEMA–and communities like mine–would take the hit.

“It frustrates me to no end that House leaders on my side of the aisle have again embraced a false narrative–that shutdowns solve problems–instead of being honest about the tools we have at our disposal and working towards bipartisan solutions to protect public safety and our constitutional rights.”

Most House Democrats voted against the Homeland Security funding anyway, casting the decision as a referendum on the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown. That support has made her a target of Democrats’ Delusional Left flank, but it could be less of a liability in her own purple district (A Republican held the seat for 12 years until she voted to impeach Trump 45.), where President Donald Trump is very popular and Perez is likely to face a serious challenge from a Republican this fall.

