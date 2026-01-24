At their January 15th meeting Councilors of the City of Long Beach, WA, population 1,761, unanimously adopted a virtue signaling resolution expressing concern and opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations or facilities within the city’s 1.38 square mile jurisdiction. The council voted to pass the resolution after receiving a demand from people with Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS). Formed in 2018, PCIS is mainly funded with tax dollars and advocates for immigrants, legal and illegal, connects them with welfare benefits, assists with rent, utilities, food, legal fees and registers them to vote. Yes, though it is illegal for non-citizens to vote, the State of Washington enables foreign nationals to vote. NOTE: The resolution does not mention “Americans,” only “residents.”

“The Long Beach City Council officially acknowledges and supports the concerns of its residents regarding any proposed ICE housing or operations within the city limits,” the resolution states. “The City Council hereby declares its formal opposition to the stationing of ICE personnel, facilities, or related enforcement activities within the City of Long Beach jurisdiction.”

Share

WHY DO I CALL THIS “VIRTUE SIGNALING?”

Because it is highly unlikely that ICE will waste the resources, take their personnel away from target-rich big blue cities where tens of thousands of criminal foreign nationals enjoy Section 8 housing and other welfare benefits, and send them to this small purple peninsula of only 15,000 residents wherein there is so little housing even Americans who want to move here can’t find housing NOTE: The City of Long Beach is a merely fraction of the whole peninsula.

In September, 2024, I had heard from several Americans living on the Long Beach Peninsula, worried that the Democrats in the Seattle Area (186 miles north) would ship Biden’s “newcomers” to the peninsula in order to reduce the crime rate there, so I wrote to the chair of the Pacific County commission, asking her about the rumor that the state was planning to ship illegals to our county, population 23,000. Her answer:

“I have not heard this rumor, although I have been concerned about when and if this influx over our borders would reach our small county and on what scale. The State will not notify us if they were involved in this activity. I do not think our permission would be sought, I think whoever it is would just negotiate with a hotel/property owner. [This is a tourist area so there are a lot of motels.] It is pretty apparent from the reports from other cities that the impact on schools, housing and other services are not researched before doing this. Hopefully, we are such a small area that we will not be targeted, but I (and I believe my other two seat mates as well) would very strongly object to this happening in our county. I hope this answers your questions.”

A invasion of illegal aliens on the Long Beach Peninsula did not happen. There are few, if any, of Biden’s “newcomers” on the Long Beach Peninsula. Yes, there are about 140 foreign nationals, mostly Hispanic, residing here, which came before Biden opened up the southern border. We don’t know how many are illegal, nor if any of them are criminals. We are 150 miles from an airport, as well as 150 miles from a freeway. ICE will not be wasting its resources to come here AND THE COUNCILORS OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH KNOW THAT.

THE VIRTUE SIGNALING CONTINUES

The resolution directs the mayor to pursue all available legal and legislative avenues at the local, state and federal level to prevent the establishment of ICE activities or facilities in Long Beach. The document cites the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which states Long Beach is committed “to pay tribute to our rich cultural and natural heritage; a community that has quality health care and other essential services; and above all is a safe place where residents can live, work, and play.” It also mentions the unconstitutional Keep Washington Working Act, a state law passed in 2019 that restricts the extent to which local law enforcement agencies may participate in the enforcement of federal immigration laws and limits the use of state and local resources in enforcing federal immigration law.

“…[T]he current direction and operation of [ICE has] generated significant and legitimate fear among many people in our country, which conflicts with the inclusive values held dear by the Long Beach Peninsula community,” the resolution states, adding “this fear affects the quality of life and sense of security for Long Beach residents, impacting the City’s ability to foster a truly diverse economic base and livable community.” NOTE: This is a lie. There is no “fear” of ICE on this purple peninsula which voted for Donald J. Trump three times.

NOTE: During the winter, I live in Oysterville, about 10 miles north of the City of Long Beach.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.