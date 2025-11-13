AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
1h

1 more step to tyranny!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
2h

Well, as you know, I live in a state (Minnesota) where the attorney general Keith Ellison), of all things, is teamed up with Antifa. What amazes me is how the capitalists who built the amazing skyline of Seattle are nowhere to be seen, signaling their tacit approval. Or maybe they're so rich already that they just don't care. Prior to our elections here, some of them apparently teamed up to produce this video here and somehow managed to get our local ABC affiliate to air it during primetime. I don't know how our Communist Muslim mayoral candidate here managed to lose, considering that he presumably had the support of a voting bloc constituting at least 10% of the city, but lose he did. "A Precarious State | A Documentary for Minnesota's Future": https://youtu.be/vV1tZonK8TU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture