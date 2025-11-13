This year, Democrats have morphed into “Democratic Socialists.” Seattle’s favorite Commie, Vladimir Lenin, famously declared, “The goal of socialism is communism.” The mail-in voting ballots trickled in for over a week and Seattle’s far-left Useful Idiots have spoken: The Democrat Socialist “white” version of New York’s Zohran Mamdani, who used Antifa as security at some of her campaign stops, has beaten the anti-Christian “of color” incumbent, Democrat Bruce Harrell.

TWO COMRADES IN A POD: WILSON AND MAMDANI

Seattle’s last Republican mayor left office in 1969. Each succeeding mayor has been more Left than the previous mayor. It was foreordained that the Emerald City would eventually have a full-blown Communist mayor.

While incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell received the Democrat machine endorsements, such as Governor Bob Ferguson’s, the city has gone even farther left. Due to ever Left mayors, the one-time Emerald City has become dysfunctional as violence, increased homelessness, and open-air drug use have repelled many tourists and businesses.

Like New York, Seattle voters cite affordability for why they wanted a mayor who would give them free stuff. Nepo Baby Kate Wilson promised free bus rides, higher minimum wages, cheaper rents, more homeless and fewer cops. She also made deportations of illegal aliens a core campaign issue, proclaiming that they are “cruel and chaotic.” Does this sound familiar?

Like commie Mamdani in New York, Wilson can afford her “Democratic Socialist” luxury beliefs because her Manhattan college professor parents subsidize her lifestyle in one of the nation’s most expensive cities.

WHO FUNDS COMMUNITY ORGANIZERS?

Katie Wilson may dress like a homeless person, but she is anything but. At age 43, her parents maintain her expensive Seattle lifestyle with a monthly stipend. Heck, even her husband, also a “community organizer,” doesn’t work. Perhaps, with her mayor’s salary of $230,000 a year, her parents will cut her off. The public service gravy train is coming soon for the woman who’s never held a real job and who will find herself wielding an operating budget of more than $7 billion.

In 2014 Wilson started a non-profit, the “Transit Riders Union,” and has ridden that bus to notoriety, enough notoriety to beat Harrell, who is another Trump hating Democrat. She came to Seattle after dropping out of Oxford to make her bones by creating her free bus ride transit union group. A perennial activist for a variety of uber-left causes for years in Seattle, Wilson led the pre-election polls. Voters chose to transform the city that used to be one of the most cutting-edge, vibrant, and vital cities in America into another Third World, doom-loop sinkhole like their sister city, Portland, Oregon. SEE ARTICLE BELOW.

It’s unclear how she will make Seattle more “affordable,” but, like Mamdani, her plan is to provide more free stuff and levy higher taxes on those mean businesses. Wilson contends businesses currently don’t “pay what they owe.” There were laws against tax evasion, but the woman who used Antifa for security on some of her campaign stops has a new set of requirements for those evil capitalists.

CAN WILSON CLOSE POLICE DEPARTMENT?

With Wilson as mayor, Seattle can look forward to more defunding of the police, which has already been a disaster. Wilson was a big supporter of George Soros’ Black Lives Matter grift and promoted the 2020 riots which lasted four months. Like New York City, Seattle’s defunding scheme and demonization of cops sent crime rates skyrocketing and drove hundreds of police officers from the Emerald City to other, less bigoted cities. And still, despite the disaster, she wants even fewer cops. Indeed, she previously said she wanted “to move towards a future entirely without” the Seattle Police Department.