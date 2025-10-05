After yesterday’s news of another federal judge with Trump Derangement Syndrome was siding with Antifa to keep the rioting going, my readers will not be shocked to learn that political violence is not the only crimes Oregonians are living with. I was researching & writing the following article as I learned that a judge blocked the national guard from entering Portland’s war zone. This, despite the fact that other presidents have used the guard to quell riots. Indeed, three in my lifetime: Republican Eisenhower used them once and Democrat Kennedy used them twice. Judges didn’t block THEM. I feel so sorry for my former neighbors, the few that are left in that cesspool.

Three weeks before Antifa was designated domestic terrorists, our Labor Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, said at a Trump Cabinet meeting, “Thank you to what you’re doing with your agents at ICE. And thank you for your prosecution,” she added, turning to US Attorney General Pam Bondi. ‘I hope you’ll come to Portland, Oregon and crackdown’.”

Before joining the Trump Administration, Chavez-DeRemer represented Oregon’s 5th congressional district where I lived for 32 years. This CD was gerrymandered by the State House, State Senate & governor, all owned by Democrats (SEE ARTICLE BELOW) following the 2020 census to include a part of Portland, which wiped out “common sense” voters from the two largest Portland suburbs, West Linn & Lake Oswego.

SAFE HAVEN FOR ANTIFA TERRORISTS

This week alone, two journalists were assaulted by Antifa thugs with Portland police officers looking on, doing nothing: Katie Daviscourt identified the thug who attacked her with a flag pole, giving her a black eye. A “dialogue officer” talked to the thug and let her go. The next night Nick Sortor was attacked by a mob of thugs. When he broke free and ran to police, they arrested him!!!

Aside from Antifa terrorists, Portland could also use a partnership with the President on other types of crime.

SAFE HAVEN FOR DRUG CARTELS

Oregon was part of the nation’s largest fentanyl drug bust this summer. Representative Dwayne Yunker, who represents the Grants Pass area in southern Oregon, where illegal marijuana farms, mostly run by illegal aliens, have dominated for well over a decade, issued a blistering statement after news broke that Alberto Salazar Amaya, the ringleader behind the largest fentanyl seizure in US history, was living in Salem, Oregon.

“The fact that this cartel leader was hiding in our state capital is no accident, it’s the direct result of Oregon Democrats’ sanctuary state policies,” said Representative Yunker. “They’ve turned Oregon into a haven for drug traffickers, foreign terrorist organizations, and organized crime, while everyday Oregonians pay the price.”

Under Governor Tina Kotek and the Democrat-controlled legislature, Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, embraced sanctuary protections for illegal aliens, and gutted public safety enforcement. These failed policies have made Oregon ground zero for the fentanyl epidemic, and a magnet for international criminal operations.

“This isn’t just a drug problem. It’s a national security crisis,” Representative Yunker said. “Foreign-backed criminal networks are exploiting Oregon’s weak laws, and our communities are suffering. It’s time to stop pretending this is normal.”

SAFE HAVEN FOR COMMON CRIMINALS

On top of some high-profile crimes, police data supports the impression that the area around Multnomah County’s Central Library has become a hotspot for criminal activity in downtown Portland within the last few years and enforcement measures have done little to curb that trend.

This library is across the street from where I had my law office for six years in the 1990s. The library was temporarily closed in July after a deadly shooting right in front of my former office building. The Multnomah County Library admitted that there wasn’t even a police report made days earlier when a library patron pulled a knife after cursing at another patron. Multnomah’s Central library is begging for more police help.

To dig a little deeper, here is a short video which reveals the history of Antifa: