Having lived in the Portland Area longer than I would like to admit,^ I have long maintained: Put 10 Liberals on one side of the room and put 10 Conservatives on the other side. Don’t tell me which is which and I can accurately tell you which 10 are Liberals 100% of the time. Actually, if there were only five in each group, I could pick out Liberals accurately. “How?” you may ask. It is a combination of body language, facial expressions and attire. Most Liberals give off a vibe of superiority, they rarely smile and many of them wear clothing & shoes in order to virtue signal. For example, they wear stylish clothing suggesting they enjoy the outdoors even though they have never gone camping, fishing, hunting or boating. During the Covid lockdown they could be counted on to bark at others if they came within six feet of them or their masks slipped below their noses.

“CUT MY HAIR NOW!” SCREAMED THE SEATTLEITE

When we bought a travel trailer and got off the Left Coast, enjoying the beautiful national parks and other terrain in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada and Arizona we quickly noticed that Americans who do not live in C.O.W. (the West Coast) are different: more polite, happier, more cheerful, more hospitable, nicer, etc.

That said, I was still surprised when my manicurist, Monica, told me she could spot Seattleites the minute she saw them. “They give off a vibe,” she said. I asked if she could spot a Portlander. After all, Portland is only 126 miles away and Seattle is 186 miles. One can presume the Long Beach Peninsula has more tourists from Portland than from Seattle. No, she said. They do not give off a vibe. I asked her to explain how she could discern whether a person came from Seattle. She couldn’t explain it. “They just give off a vibe,” she repeated. She was seeing more & more Seattleites since a strange, expensive “campground” opened up nearby, in the City of Long Beach.*

Monica relayed a recent incident she had with a Seattle woman. This lady dropped into her salon wanting her hair cut. Monica, who currently had a hair-coloring client in her chair, politely explained that she was booked all day. The woman protested saying something like “can’t you get rid of one of your clients?” staring at the woman in the chair. Monica told her she couldn’t do that to her clients. The woman then snorted “I’m from Seattle!” The implication was clear: she considered herself superior to beach residents because she was from Seattle. Ha! There is no such thing as an “emergency” haircut. Everybody knows how long it takes for his/her hair to get too shaggy and can plan accordingly, but this woman expected others to accommodate her because she lived in Seattle. Now, I understand what Monica meant. I will keep an eye out for Seattleites.

The following bigot lives just north of Seattle. She obviously views herself as superior to others. Is there something in the water?

^We lived in Portland from 1976 to 1988, then in the suburb of West Linn until the five-month-long, Democrat-promoted riots in 2020, at which time we moved to our beach house on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA.

*The Long Beach Peninsula in Washington State, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, gets lots of tourists, especially from Oregon and Washington, who like to spend long weekends enjoying the ocean beaches. A new, “upscale campground” opened last year near Monica’s salon, one of a chain. The better description for this place is “glampground.” The glampers pay way too much money to stay in Jyubako Suites (they look like very tiny houses) or in tents they rent. Glampers do not set up the tents. Employees do that. Trailers and RVs are not allowed and the glampers’ cars must stay in the parking lot, not enter the campgrounds. Glampers get to use the Ofuro Spa (Japanese soaking bath-I never heard of it either) and other amenities, however. NOTE: this “campground” is in the City of Long Beach with houses all around, not in a remote, scenic part of the peninsula where glampers might encounter wildlife.