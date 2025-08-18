This photo shows the items which have been sitting in the window of this closed storefront for years. The “We Stand With Immigrants” sign is new, however. There are four such signs in the windows & on the grass.

Since the late 1970s one could see “Don’t Californicate Oregon” on road signs, bumper stickers, billboards, etc. What did this mean? California had not yet collapsed into the third world cesspool it is today. However, most Oregonians recognized that California politics, lifestyles & attitudes did not match Oregonians’ because they were much further Left. Liberals consider themselves superior to those who hold different political views and live their lives differently. When Liberals move to another state, they look around, realize their new neighbors don’t think nor live as they do, and set about teaching them how to think/live. Let’s face it, many Liberals are bullies.

CALIFORNICATING WASHINGTON

Eventually, such signs could be seen in other states as “natives’ recognized that too many Californians had moved into their states, immediately ran for local office and/or got themselves appointed to positions of authority. Then, before anyone knew what happened, the local vibe was different and they were living under different rules & regulations imported from California.

In 2021 & 2022 alone, 399,138 Californians left the state, many moving to Washington despite the fact that the Marxist lawmakers are chip, chip chipping away at ever more of our precious Bill of Rights, and to Oregon despite the fact that it is dying. In the little, historic town of Oysterville, Washington, two Californians* recently bought a commercial building with a house on the same land and immediately put up not one, not two, not three, but FOUR “We Stand With Immigrants” signs about 20 feet across the front. Apparently, they are afraid everyone passing by won’t notice one, two or three signs.

The building is divided into a store that has been closed for over 20 years, see photo above, three garages, and the Oysterville Post Office. Opened in 1858, this post office is one of the longest-serving post offices on the West Coast. When these Californians purchased the property, they knew they would become landlords for the post office and would be receiving rent from the United States Postal Service. Instead of trying to fit into the community and respect their new neighbors, they immediately shoved their Liberal, anti-America, pro-illegal aliens propaganda down the throats of everyone who visits this historic post office and everyone who drives by.

According to the realtor, the woman bought the property nine months before her daughter finished high school. As soon as she graduated, the mother moved into the Oysterville house. This is a scenario this writer has seen so many times over the last decade, I have lost count: Residents of C.O.W. who have long wanted to escape to a Red State, must wait until a certain event, then they move ASAP.

THIS WRITER SAYS IT BETTER THAN I

I ran across the following missive someone published on October 13, 2021:

“Memo to all those Californians now thinking seriously of moving to another state, thus cashing out on their high-priced homes, avoiding high prices on their new homes: Your new neighbors might not be so happy to see you move in. Sure, whoever you buy that next house or condo from will be delighted to greet you. But everyone else? Not by a long shot.

Anti-California sentiment began as early as the 1980s, when migrants from this state began moving to neighboring Oregon, driving up real estate prices and creating traffic headaches as more and more arrived. Oregonians began putting up signs beside roads near their southern border. “Don’t Californicate Oregon,” they read — and still do in some places.

Now that sentiment has spread to a significant number of other Western states. One candidate in 2020’s election for mayor of Boise even suggested building a wall around his city to keep newcomers out, stymied mainly by the fact it would have cost $26 billion.

Some states would apparently be glad if the constitutional guarantee of free movement between the states were amended away. [Ha! I never thought of THAT!] Some of the Republican politicians who govern Texas, for example, have suggested their domination could end if too many Californians migrate to that relatively affordable housing state and vote Democratic.

That’s just one state (Texas), helping account for California’s slowest-ever decade of growth during the last 10 years and for its net loss of 40,000 persons during 2018 to out-migration. Those Californians helped make Star, Idaho, 17 miles northwest of Boise, the fastest-growing city in both Idaho and America.

Some of the California outflow making other states nervous stems from the efforts of those same states. Take Texas, whose former governor Rick Perry spent many years making radio and TV commercials touting the advantages for businesses that moved from California to the Lone Star state.

The biggest fish to bite at this pitch, which included huge property tax exemptions and civic aid in building new plants and facilities, was Toyota, which relocated its U.S. headquarters from the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance to the Dallas suburb of Plano.

Perry never figured that many of the Toyota executives and workers moving to Texas might vote Democratic. Some lean that way, and they contributed to a narrow electoral escape in 2018 for Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a campaign that made Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke^ a national figure.”

*The man appears to be 35 or so years old and the woman appears to be 60 or so years old. They are living together in the house next to the post office. We know he is not her son.

^Robert Francis O’Rourke, age 52, a trust fund baby who never held a job, is a fourth generation Irish-American. He was a three term congressman representing Texas’s 16th district. He ran for the US Senate in 2018 and lost to incumbent Ted Cruz. He ran for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, before the corrupt DNC chose a dementia patient. In 2022, he lost the governor’s race against incumbent Greg Abbott.