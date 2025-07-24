AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

Ken France
5h

Every move a white person makes is somehow deemed as racist. As a nation, probably as a world too, we have fallen for believing the accuser and the accused has to prove his innocence.

Jo Highet
2h

Back in 2020 in the white affluent Irvington neighborhood there was a racial incident where a black woman received a racist threatening letter, complete with Nazi references and swastikas. It was so in your face that I immediately doubted its authenticity. I mentioned this to a group of women at the Irvington Club (a private tennis club in the neighborhood) and they looked at me as if I had drafted the letter. How dare I say such things!! We must believe everything no matter how unrealistic or ridiculous!! The letter became a big deal and shortly thereafter the Irvington Club put up large signs in support of BLM. I never fully believed the letter was real, still don’t to this day. I think a lot of the so-called racial crimes and incidents were completely manufactured.

1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
