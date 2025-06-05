The recent discussion about the “competence crisis” in the military, other government agencies both state & federal, as well as in corporations reminded me of something that happened to a (white) relative of mine, Bob. Now that Trump 47 and his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, are restoring military readiness and we have “discovered” that Affirmative Action has failed both America and blacks, we need to understand how, hire by hire, promotion by promotion, it got this bad. I asked Bob to tell my subscribers about his ”Affirmative Action” experience in the Marines:

I remember Affirmative Action

I entered the Marine Corps in 1996 at age 22. As a city kid, I had worked on a wheat farm most summers growing up. I was familiar with big machinery, and intrigued by my Uncle and his family who could operate seemingly anything, fix anything, build anything, and grow anything. I had schooling from a vocational school associated with my high school, where I was trained on automotive engines and electrical. From there I went to school for Diesel and Heavy Equipment Repair, and believed I had a good plan for the future.

As I was considering enlisting in the military, I explored Diesel mechanics in all the military branches and discovered that most branches have civilians doing that work. Marines did their own. I figured it couldn’t hurt to enlist, see the world, pay off some debt, get more training, perhaps fight, and secure a better future for myself. Lo and behold, they immediately made me an Operating Engineer, capable of diagnosing, fixing and operating nearly all USMC heavy equipment.

I graduated from boot camp as a Private First Class instead of just a Private due to my occupational skills. I was promoted to Lance Corporal in a timely manner within my Military Occupational Specialty, but before many others I had entered the Fleet with. I was sent on lots of interesting “runs” even though I was only a Lance Corporal. Immediately after I got to Okinawa I received training for explosives qualifications. I was on the island for 2 years, and I was the only one there with explosives qualifications for over a year. They trained 2 more guys to replace me when I left for South Korea.

The Perfect Marine Was The Wrong Race

I hated being stuck in the barracks and being stuck at the shop either doing preventative maintenance in the land of rust, and/or cleaning oil spots off the lot, so I volunteered for everything. That got me noticed. I was driven, I was excited, I was great at what I did including all of the cool Marine stuff. I was selected to participate in several Meritorious Boards, in which a junior Marine is given an opportunity to compete for early promotion based on technical and tactical proficiency, skilled drill manual, Marine Corps history & knowledge and recognition by Seniors enlisted in your Company. Each time was an honor, but each was also a life lesson. I had heard of Affirmative Action, and then I experienced it.

At first, I was nervous. I’d never participated in a Board before. I thought I did well. At this first Board there was a young black guy with a huge chip on his shoulder. He used to brag that his Dad was a Marine Corps Colonel and acted as if he was going to kick everyone’s ass and get away with stuff because of who his Dad was. He won that Board and pinned on Corporal just in time to rotate back to the states, and I never saw him again. Did he rate it? I couldn’t say, but in hindsight I guess, “no,” he was promoted due to the color of his skin.

The second one stung a bit. Lance Corporal F, a Puerto Rican in my platoon, disappeared from the shop and daily maintenance of equipment for about two weeks. One day he appeared and found me working on a forklift. He asked me to train him on operating and maintaining this piece of equipment. Of course, I agreed. I asked where he had been, he said he had been training on the drill field with Sergeant C. I thought that was odd . . . then, I was notified I was selected for a Meritorious Board happening the following day. After work, I rushed to the barracks and prepared my inspection uniform, brushed up my flash-cards, and got ready for next morning’s physical training, work, and the Board. Physical training consisted of running, sit-ups, pushups and more. It usually started at 4AM, minimum of 6 miles, depending on who was leading it that day.

I showed up for the Board as ready as I could be, and who did I see? My Puerto Rican Marine “buddy.” I was sure I nailed it. I was told by a Sergeant in observance that I nailed it, but he also told me not to get my hopes up, because he knew they had someone picked out beforehand. Well, my Puerto Rican pal, who had been given two whole weeks to prepare, “won” the Board and pinned on “Corporal” that very week. Guess what he told all his “buddies?” He said “Go ahead and fuck up. I know all of you, I have dirt on all of you, and I have a disciplinary chit written for every one of you. Just give me a reason.” He continued to be an egotistical prick the rest of the time I knew him.

The Perfect Marine Was The Wrong Gender

A month or so later, another Board came along. This time, I knew my main competitor was a female Marine. She was known for having Sergeants visit her barracks room at night, which was an unspoken Sin that no one was allowed to mention. It seemed to pay off, as she “won” the next board. I became fairly deflated at that point.

I was selected for a detachment to South Korea just after North Korea had fired missiles towards Japan, and we were put on alert. I was given the Anthrax Vax, got sick and lost my hearing in one ear and my balance (and a lifetime of other medical problems). I was medically retired at age 26, and sent home to find a new path.

I was never promoted past Lance Corporal due to Affirmative Action, and the fact that I was medically retired at the 3 year mark. My military story isn’t terribly exciting other than seeing some cool places, doing some interesting work, and lots of training in a very short span of time. Also, I was provided with an up front view of how government works or doesn’t.

“White Privilege” Is A Myth

These Boards were Corporal Boards; however, all three, the black man, the Puerto Rican man and the woman ended up as Sergeants before their first enlistment was up, which was quite unusual. Few Marines obtain that rank so quickly.

I was being groomed by a Sergeant when I got to Okinawa. In two years he had gone from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant, to Gunny to Chief Warrant Officer because he was hardworking and skilled. He knew that I was up against Affirmative Action, and tried to push me into the limelight but, when I returned to Okinawa from South Korea, deaf in one ear, had no balance, everything stopped. He was super disappointed, as he was trying to get me into the “Green to the Gold” (enlisted to officer) program.

I learned tons as a Marine. The greatest lessons? Life isn’t fair. Trust no one. Government does some corrupt shit, and it’s not usually for the good guys. I learned much more than this, but in regards to Affirmative Action, I learned that no matter how hard I work, how hard I try, no matter what degrees I earn, or what fantastic things I have on my resume, it makes zero difference to anybody but me because I am “white.” I won’t get the promotion. I won’t get the job. I won’t get the business loan or license. I am now called Domestic Terrorist, Cracker, Threat to National Security, Bigot, Racist, Garbage and Deplorable by bureaucrats and elected officials.



I’m a white, Masculine, Christian, Male, Marine. I can hack it.

END OF BOB’s TALE

Back in the States, at the same time, Alan was having the same experience in the US Department of Energy. President Clinton had issued a mandate allegedly to “make the federal workforce look like America.” In reality, it was merely forcing capable white men to the “back of the bus” so less qualified people could be promoted. Here is Alan’s experience: