When the neighbor “next door”^ was getting ready to sell his house in Marxist Washington State three years ago (and moving to Montana) it dawned on us that we could possibly wind up with a Democrat, Liberal or Progressive neighbor or, even worse, a Biden voter! Democrats have turned into such crazed haters over the last decade-plus that a sane person doesn’t want them on their street! So, I mentioned this to two of the neighbors and we came up with a simple plan. We put up five or six Trump or GOP yard signs along side the street that every potential buyer would need to drive past to visit the property. They would also notice my huge American flag as they drove by. It apparently worked! Within days of moving in, the new neighbors planted a huge flag pole and hoisted a larger-than-average US flag. I knew they were Conservatives before meeting them! Sadly, Democrats either hate America so much and/or are afraid what their Democrat “friends” will say, they don’t fly the Stars & Stripes.

IT WORKED TWICE, WILL IT WORK AGAIN?

A year ago, a different neighbor put his house up for sale. I jokingly asked this neighbor, who is a realtor, to vet potential buyers to keep Democrats out. He advised me that his realtor’s license doesn’t allow ANY kind of vetting. Soooooo, the yard signs went back up! It worked again! The buyers were thrilled to move onto a street full of Conservative neighbors because their former neighbors, apparently all Liberals and Democrats, would not speak to them. This, despite the fact (or maybe because of it) that these buyers are “of color.” At least they didn’t vandalize their house nor tear down their US flag!

Now, the buyers who bought the house “next door” three years ago are moving. They can’t stand the Marxist politics in Washington State so they moved to Idaho. This same house is on the market again! The seller’s realtor knew that my three GOP signs would discourage half of his potential buyers, so he stole the Trump sign that was closest to the for-sale house. It was on OUR property. That spurred me on to buy three new Trump yard signs and a “47” flag. So, our twenty acres now sports FIVE Trump signs on the very road a buyer must drive on to view the house which is on the market. We, like too many Conservatives, used to be doormats. No longer!

NOT ALL DEMOCRATS SPEW HATRED

When we moved from an area dominated by crazed Woke Democrats, Portland, Oregon, where the Democrat riots continued for five months in 2020, to this more politically balanced area,* we immediately noticed a difference in attitude. Even though there are plenty of Liberals here, they are not as nasty as they are in Blue-run & Blue-ruined cities & states. Perhaps that is because they know they don’t own every part of government like Liberals do in major cities. Perhaps that is also because small town residents are personally acquainted with many of their neighbors and do not want to acquire reputations of being anti-social.

It is a sad commentary that neighbors can no longer discuss politics without risking an argument. Indeed, it seems many Libs view every topic as a political topic. Perhaps I am not observant, but I did not notice any chism between everyday Democrat voters and everyday Republican voters in our Portland burb until Donald J. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Then, Clinton voters turned on their friends, co-workers, neighbors, relatives and even strangers who voted for Trump spewing “you’re a racist,” or “you’re a Nazi,” or “you’re stupid,” or “you’re a Fascist,” or my personal favorite, “you should not be allowed to vote!” I thought their hatred would diminish after Biden moved into the White House, but it only grew worse.

ADVICE TO LIBS, YOU SHOULD USE THIS METHOD

Trust me when I say no Conservative, Republican or Trumpster wants to live surrounded by Liberal haters. This same method can be used to discourage those from “the Right” from moving into a neighborhood full of Liberals. Liberals would be doing Conservatives, Republicans and Trump supporters a favor if you warned them before they bought the house, that they would be living behind enemy lines.

My husband and I were forced to leave our dream house, in part, because the street we lived on, over the years, filled up with Democrats, then Trump haters, then BLM promoters. Spending our retirement years surrounded by hate did not appeal to us so, when I retired from practicing law, we moved to our beach house in a Purple County of Washington State in 2020 and put the dream home we had built on the market. We knew the six beach neighbors on our deadend easement road and liked five of them, who happened to be Conservatives and Trump supporters.

^On our rural deadend easement road, where each property owner has 10 or 20 acres, the houses are not close together. However, since the county does not maintain our road, the seven homeowners must cooperate to maintain the road. The five remaining Conservative neighbors did not want a second Liberal to move in because the lone Liberal who lives here is sometimes hard to deal with. Us and another couple investigated and abandoned whether to jointly buy this house on 10 acres and make it a vacation rental. All to prevent a Liberal from buying the property adjacent to ours.

*For decades, Pacific County, WA, voted for the Democrat candidate for president. In 2016 Trump beat Clinton 50%-43%. In 2020 Trump beat Biden 49%-48%. Yes, there was massive fraud throughout the state. In 2024 Trump beat Harris 49%-47%.