The January 11th party of Trump haters illegally held at the senior center.

I still hold the memory when it first dawned on me that some “older Americans” hated America and their fellow Americans. I understand how and why so many Millennials and Gen Z spew indiscriminate hatred. The public school system, depending upon where one grew up, taught them to hate America, to hate our founding principles and to label & target for hate certain Americans. Baby Boomers and prior generations did not learn to hate from their teachers because The Left had not yet replaced education with Marxist indoctrination.

What happened to these senior citizens? Why do they hate? I have no answer. I only know that I first noticed hatred from senior citizens when attending a county commissioners meeting in my former county, Clackamas County, Oregon, in 2019. Six or seven 70 plus ladies, who all seemed to know each other, refused to clap when a disabled veteran finished his short speech. He had established a program to help homeless veterans and, he proudly announced that he was a naturalized American born in Puerto Rico. They glared at him in anger. Did they hate veterans, or naturalized Americans, or legal immigrants? Who knows! Following the speech, they refused to accept the small pamphlets containing the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and all 27 Amendments, including Bill of Rights. It was a racist document, they sputtered in disgust.

HATRED FOR TRUMP CANCELS OUT REASONING

Since February, there has been a bit of a kerfuffle at a senior center in Marxist Washington State because they, on January 11th, rented the main room to the anti-Trump group, “Women’s March,” in violation of their tax-exempt status with the IRS as a 501(C)3 organization. Had the board not flaunted this violation by putting a photo of the event in the monthly newsletter (see photo above), most members would not have known about it. The tall woman in the black hoodie in the middle of the photo above is on the center’s board of directors. The president of the board approved allowing these hateful women to rent the space.

When several senior center members asked if they had changed the rules against renting to political groups and would, thus, be renting to, for example, the county GOP organization which had just been taken over by MAGA Republicans, or the very active local John Birch Society chapter, the board of directors answered by claiming that the “Women’s March” was not a political organization and this event was not political in nature. “The signs they produced were mainly ‘action’ based,” they claimed. Well, duh. These ladies weren’t going to take the signs home and sleep with them. (Or, were they?) The signs were made to be carried at a march around town screaming their hatred for President Trump before he was even sworn in. This was “political action” which violated the senior center’s tax-exempt status.

ASK QUESTIONS, GET THREATENED

So many members of this wonderful senior center complained about them “going political” that they couldn’t keep the questioners and questions straight. I urged them to prevent the loss of membership, volunteers and donations which would surely come by publishing a short apology & an explanation in the next monthly newsletter. At first, I assumed renting to a Trump-hating organization was an accident caused by the new office manager. The center’s former office manager, who had recently resigned due to ill health, would never have allowed this to happen. I felt it was vital that they assure the membership that this would not happen again. The new officer manager, who revealed herself to be a nasty Trump hater, answered me by denying they had rented to the “Women’s March,” claiming they rented to “Resist, Inc.” ^^ a different anti-Trump group. She sent this to me:

“Those requesting the sign making event were reminded by our President that it could not be a political event. The organizers confirmed that it would not be. The signs they produced were mainly “action” based. For example, “Hear me Roar”, “Respect”, “Resist.” etc. In this case, we have determined that the sign was an action sign in support of “Resist, Inc.,” not in support of the organization you referred to (Women’s March).”

Say What? Resist, Inc. is also a Far, Far Left political hate group. They hate everything about America, including the fact that Americans Constitutionally elected Donald J. Trump, twice. Pretending they rented to Resist, Inc. does not change the fact that they violated the terms of their tax-exempt status. Strange.

The new office manager ended her email by threatening to file a police report on me for some type of email harassment. Bizarre. I sent her one email, providing her with the text of an apology they could put in the senior center’s next monthly newsletter.

NOT A ONE OFF

I assumed that Trump Derangement Syndrome had temporarily wiped out all reasoning for the seven board members and the office manager. Maybe yes, maybe no. I recently learned that they refused to rent to a community group who was planning a Meet & Greet afternoon during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This event was meant as a way for community members to come, meet the brave men and women who protect us from crime and to show our appreciation. The organizers of the event have found a more welcoming venue to hold this event.

SENIOR CENTER DOES SO MUCH FOR ELDERLY RESIDENTS

This senior center was established about 25 years ago and has a current membership of about 590, down from close to 900 a year ago. This is a rather large senior center, especially given that it is on an isolated peninsula with a population about 15,000. The leadership and membership do so many great things! They provide a wide variety of events & activities for seniors (actually, anyone can participate), including dinners and breakfasts. In addition, they look out for low-income seniors by providing groceries and other amenities during the holidays. The center maintains tax-exempt status with the IRS as a 501(C)3 organization. As such, they must remain non-political by not renting space to political groups, not holding political events in the center’s building, not promoting candidates for elected office. Until January, the leadership was careful to follow the IRS’s 501(C)3 regulations. To my knowledge, there has only been one violation since my husband and I became members in April 2021.**

The membership is left wondering if and when other political events will be held in the senior center building, and will they only be Left-leaning. At a time when the center is begging for more volunteers and has lost so many members, one can only guess how many would-be volunteers changed their minds after learning this political event was held at the center. Indeed, did they lose any current volunteers? The senior center runs on volunteers. The only workers who are paid are the office manager and the janitor.

When Liberals take over control of an association, regardless the purpose that originally created the group, they ruin it, chasing away those who just want to enjoy the type of fellowship which created the group in the first place. We watched my husband’s home beer brewing club ruined after Liberals took over. I believe the senior center is too big, with too many members, to allow that to happen.

^What is a 501 C3 organization? Organizations organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, educational, or other specified purposes and that meet certain other requirements are tax exempt under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3).

*On January 18th, these crazed women, all 20-30 of them marched around our small beach town, carrying their signs and screaming profanities about President Trump. The first “Women’s March” was held in January 2017, in various Blue Cities across America. The biggest march was in Washington DC that year. The deranged women returned for the second “Women’s March” January 19, 2025, but their numbers had dwindled to 10 percent. Ha! The nightmare of Biden/Harris had knocked sense into many women since 2017.

^^ Resist, Inc. Resist is a left-of-center grantmaking organization that supports community groups formed to overcome the faux issues of white supremacy, patriarchy, heteronormativity, capitalism, and Christian hegemony.

**In September 2023 they held a class for illegal aliens, teaching them how to avoid being deported and how to access taxpayer-funded benefits. A board member actually paid the rental fee.