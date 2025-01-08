AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

c Anderson
Jan 8

The pandemic caused financial strain for our hospital system even though hospitals were incentivized to provide specified treatment through federal policy. Then by throwing uninsured and unemployed “migrants” on top of that, we have a situation where smaller rural hospitals are in danger of becoming insolvent and larger hospitals being pinched too. Bottom line is that when staffing is reduced to keep hospitals afloat, patient care suffers. Send um home ASAP. https://www.thelundreport.org/content/beset-unique-severe-financial-woes-coos-bay-hospital-struggles-forward

Randall Murray
Jan 9

And then people say “big bad Providence needs to play up” so nurses etc want to strike. But no one looks at the books. Providence lost over 3 billion the last couple of years. Non profits still need to make a profit to stay in business. It cost money to upgrade, buy new equipment, stick with all the regulations the unthinking Dems come up with.

