When massive numbers of illegal aliens move into a neighborhood, they ruin it and make life miserable for Americans living there. This is just one block in Colony Ridge, Texas.

After moving to Texas, Galen & Lisa sold their home on four acres in a semi rural area of Washington State to a couple. They did not meet the buyers, who paid $400,000 cash (much higher than other offers) for the acreage which had one 900 square foot house, a two-car garage and a chicken shed. Based upon their names, this couple appeared to be hispanic. Three years later, Galen & Lisa are hearing from their former neighbors who are living a nightmare. The neighbors believe their former home is now controlled by a Mexican Cartel.

A COMPOUND FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

The buyers have not only transformed this property into a compound for Biden/Harris’s newcomers, but they have significantly transformed this little, formerly quiet neighborhood of seven homes. There has been a steady stream of Spanish-speaking foreigners in and out of there for three years.

In violation of zoning regulations, they have turned the garage into several bedrooms and are renting them out. They have also put two double-wide trailers on the property and are renting them out. Obviously, they are not following any building and zoning codes, which are very strict in Washington State.* Zoning codes prohibit a mobile home 10 years old or older to be installed on land anywhere in the state, for example. The small septic system cannot support the 10, 15, 20 extra people sleeping in the two mobile homes and the garage, nor can the 16’ well supply enough water for so many occupants. Are the newly installed homes even hooked up to the septic and well?

During the five years Galen & Lisa lived there, the county assessor came out several times to inspect the property for code violations. But, for the past three years, it appears the county assessor has left these illegal aliens alone.

Could we call this disparate treatment racism? Or, is the county assessor afraid of the male illegals like the neighbors are? Or, is the county assessor getting a kick back from the big money operation Galen & Lisa’s former residence has been transformed into? The neighbors never see the same people twice and believe this property has been turned into a halfway house of sorts to assist illegal aliens as they move from one American city to another. They encounter different women pushing strollers up & down the road almost daily.

The new owners, or whoever is in control of this property now, have held two outdoor weddings with 350+ guests, bands and laser light shows. Marrying their women to Americans has become a business for them. [Illegals married to Americans have little to fear about being deported.] One of the neighbors is a Mexican-American who keeps his weapon near the door because the cartel thugs have come onto his property several times trying to intimidate him off his five-acres.

This little neighborhood is literally next door to a Naval Radio Station. Apparently, the Navy too, is allowing this illegal behavior.

GALEN & LISA’S TEXAS NEIGHBORHOOD

After selling their Washington property Galen & Lisa bought a home on two acres in a semi rural area in eastern Texas. Little did they know, when they arrived in 2021, that Biden/Harris’s newcomers would overrun their neighborhood by 2024, and little did they know that a Mexican Drug Cartel was, literally, building a massive community, Colony Ridge, just 170 miles southeast from their new home. One hundred thirty miles to the north, the residents of Dallas are moving out to escape Biden'/Harris’s newcomers from Venezuela.

They recently held a yard sale to unload some items they no longer needed. The great majority of people showing up were non-English speaking Hispanics. Each had their own wads of crisp, clean 100's, 50's and 20's. They seemed proud to show their money off. Galen thought one foreigner having a big wad of cash was no big deal, but when they all showed up and pulled out wads of cash, he was curious how they ALL had so much money, in clean crisp bills, at that. It is highly likely this cash comes from American taxpayers.

These apparent newcomers had no problem though, when it came to dickering. Something marked $250, they clearly said "You take $5?" Galen & Lisa found these foreigners to be downright insulting. The behavior from most of them was very rude & entitled, not gracious & humble like Galen & Lisa were used to from the Hispanic folks they knew in Washington State. Galen worried that some of them would return and steal his lawn mower or break into his shop.

Galen & Lisa were raising goats for the first year & a half there; but, were forced to sell them after illegals climbed over a fence and stole two 2-week-old kids to eat. Not far from their Texas home, the State of Texas is building multiple apartment buildings to, apparently, house Biden/Harris’s newcomers.

Neighborhood by neighborhood, Biden/Harris’s guests are making life miserable for the very Americans whose tax dollars are supporting them. Check out what Haitians, whom Biden/Harris gave “protected status,” have done to Springfield, Ohio. What the hell does “protected status” mean? Who are these Haitians being protected from? The Americans need to be protected from them! Check out the misery Americans are suffering through due to opening our southern border on January 20, 2021:

*Washington State has very strict zoning regulations. You cannot legally move a mobile home onto your own property without an ecological study that finds your home will not harm plants, trees, animals, rivers, lakes, et al. It is highly unlikely the county would have allowed these two mobile homes to be moved onto the property. Diane has been to this property several times when Galen & Lisa lived there. Over three acres of the property is a wooded area. The one acre that is cleared already had a house, garage & chicken shed, leaving little room left for two mobile homes. It is likely the mobile homes are not hooked up to the one septic tank, nor to electricity, nor to the well. Any person, such as an electrician or plumber, with a license risks losing that license if he does the work without a county permit.