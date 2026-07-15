AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Sue
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Hi Diane! I would say the worst grocery store to go to during "the cooties" was Trader Joes. The staff were absolute Nazis. Demanding masks be pulled up if they weren't up to ones eyeballs. They also had the "one-way" floor arrows, and of course the 6' distance circles. The staff clearly enjoyed being able to bully the customers. I heard from someone that Safeway did not do this, didn't even enforce masking because they didn't want to offend or anger their customers. Wish I had learned of that right off the bat! Sue C

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