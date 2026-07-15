The worst part of the unconstitutional Covid lockdowns in Oregon (25 months beginning March 8, 2020) and Washington (32 months beginning February 29, 2020) was not the fear that the “Covid police” would arrest you and/or fine you. [But, if you owned a business they would and did bankrupt you.] The worst part was not knowing when a Liberal would bark at you. Some groceries stores created one-way aisles with arrows on the floor. You were supposed to follow the arrows when pushing your cart. If you accidently went the wrong way, you could rely upon a Liberal to let you know. And he/she would not be nice about it. If your mask fell below your nose, Liberals would scream “pull up your mask!” This happened to me when a Lib on the other side of the room, about 50 feet away, screamed at me. Surely, every reader in a Dirty Blue State has his/her own stories about Liberals taking it upon him/herself to police the ever changing Covid rules. I would love to read your stories. Please leave a comment.

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I had not yet met Vicky until that morning in February 2022 when she demanded to know if I was vaccinated. She was sitting behind me, about 10 feet away, so I pretended that I did not hear her attempt to invade my privacy. She shouted at me again: “DIANE, ARE YOU VACCINATED?” I replied: “THAT is none of your business.” She mumbled something back at me implying she had a right to know. By that time, I was irritated & disgusted. What then came out of my mouth troubled for some time, but no longer: “I have never asked you if you are being treated for STD.”

Upon that, she stomped out of the room, stopped briefly to whine to her husband in another room, and left the building. I had been the last one to arrive, so I turned to the other three ladies sitting at my table and asked them: “Did she ask YOU if you were vaccinated?” They all said “no.” This hate-filled older Liberal woman never got over my refusal to answer her. She came to a meeting she knew I would likely be at last week and again demanded to know if I was vaccinated. She has no shame. There were about 40 people in the room, witnessing her temper tantrum. It was still none of her business.

When I became a member of this club about seven months* earlier, the board of directors and a number of Liberal members made it clear: “No political” remarks were allowed. By the time I met Vicky, Covid, masks, vaccines, et al were no longer MEDICAL issues, they were POLITICAL issues. Thus, I avoided the topic of Covid & all its sub-topics like the plague. Ha! Pun intended!

VICKY’S ROLE AS COVID POLICE

Unbeknownst to me until some time later, Vicky had found her calling when Fauci Flu arrived at Sea-Tac International Airport in January 2020. Vicky demanded that ALL “unvaxxed” persons, including club members, be prohibited from entering the building. That would require volunteers to guard the front door and bark “show me your papers” to each person who wanted to enter. I think “we” went down that road 80-90 years ago and agreed THAT WAS WRONG, very wrong. Although they were all Liberals, the board of directors rejected Vicky’s demand.

I was present during a board meeting of this club when Vicky burst in, semi-hysterical, demanding that the basket-weaving teacher be fired and her class be cancelled. The board asked how Vicky knew this. She answered that a friend of the teacher told her. After discussing how such a rule would be implemented, the board rejected this demand, too. Several months later I ran into the basket weaving teacher, Mary Ann, and asked her why she was no longer teaching classes in the club’s building. She told me Vicky’s husband, the club’s office manager, would no longer allow her to rent a room. I gave Mary Ann the name & phone number of the board president and suggested she call him. Viola! Her basket-weaving classes resumed at our club, but not at her other venue.

For years, Mary Ann had also held basket-weaving classes at another venue in our little community. The manager of that venue had always been very happy to have her and her students. Then, suddenly, Mary Ann was 86’d from the building. She later learned that Vicky had told them that she was unvaccinated. Unless her classes were terminated, Vicky threatened to call the state health department. In the Era of Covid, no one wanted the state health department to visit.

LIBERAL BULLIES ARE KILLING OUR CIVIL SOCIETY

The social contract/compact between Americans had been fraying for quite some time before Fauci Flu arrived on our shores. THAT realization slapped me in the face when Donald Trump won, and Queen Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election. Democrats lost their minds over Mrs. Clinton’s loss and turned on those they perceived as Trump voters. The demonization of Christians, Conservatives, Republicans that had been increasing a little each year throughout my lifetime, kicked into overdrive and has been accelerating ever since. Indeed, by October 2022, the White House occupant felt free to call half of America “semi-Fascists.”

There USED TO BE boundaries Americans did not cross when dealing with one another. Of course, those boundaries varied depending upon relationships. I was not offended when our niece asked us if we had been vaccinated, for example. If I thought my encounter with this “Karen” was a one-off, I wouldn’t bother to write this article. It isn’t, and everyone reading this article knows it or feels it. The hatred spewed at Republicans by lunatic Liberals has doubled & tripled since Donald J. Trump beat Kamala Harris in a landslide not seen since Reagan’s re-election in 1984.

USING COVID TO DEMONIZE OVER HALF OF AMERICA

Virtually all Democrats ramped up demonization (AKA “othering”) of their fellow Americans almost immediately after Joe Biden moved into the White House. Covid was just one of their excuses. In March 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy & Infectious Diseases, who was instrumental in CREATING AND FUNDING this man-made virus, claimed “Trump voters” were refusing to be vaccinated. [Actually, black Americans had the lowest vaccination rate, the majority of whom were Biden voters.] Fauci claimed this refusal was “merely because of political considerations.” Of course, that remark made no sense because it was the Trump Administration who contracted with three drug companies to fast track the creation of Covid vaccines. Fauci’s remark came a year after he discussed FORCING all Americans to carry or wear “immunity passports” like Jews under Nazi rule.

“PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED”

In September 2021, Biden stood with his best friend, Mr. Teleprompter, and screamed that Covid is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” That was when he ILLEGALLY & UNCONSTITUTIONALLY ordered employers and government agencies to fire unvaccinated employees. What happened to the “my body, my choice?” slogan which Democrats have been screeching for over 50 years? These Americans, our economy and many employers are still suffering due to this “it is NOT your body” tyranny. These victims include Biden voters, Trump voters, Harris voters and non-voters, alike.

After a year of our Mandarin overlords blaming the unvaccinated for a disease THEY had a hand in creating & funding, no wonder “Karens” such as Vicky confronted me, feeling free to cross that social boundary. After all, their overlords told them people “like me” were the reason they had to wear masks, socially distance and suffer under a seemingly unending lockdown.^

So, did I receive The Jab, or not? Did I roll up my sleeve to receive that all-important jab of the first political vaccine ever? Nope! Since there were no HUMAN trials, my husband & I didn’t get jabbed. By the time the jab was available, Covid had proven not to be the monster that Democrats & Fauci hoped it would be. We saw no need to put an experimental drug in our bodies.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Suffering Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #104: Blue City Residents' Comments Diane L. Gruber · Jul 7 The decline in the quality of life in Blue Cities is like a snowball rolling downhill: It rolls faster & faster as time goes on because Democrat politicians are doubling down on the policies that started the decline. Since yours truly escaped from the Portland Area almost six years ago, the decline is disgustingly astounding. Read full story

*In 12/2020 we escaped the Portland BLM/Antifa riots and moved 135 miles to our beach house in Washington State.

^Washington State has long been in the vice grip of Democrats. When Covid arrived, the Marxist governor, Jay Inslee, was thrilled because it gave him the excuse to achieve his long-held dream of being a dictator. He declared a state of emergency on 2/29/2020, a lockdown on 3/23/2020 and lifted it 10/31/2022. While the law-abiding were locked down, Inslee not only allowed BLM/Antifa thugs to riot & terrorize for over five months, he cheered them on.