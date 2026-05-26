This is the 2024 presidential election map, county by county.

My dear readers, almost three years ago, I wrote my first “Living Behind Enemy Lines” article, a short, light-hearted tale about one of my experiences living in a Blue burb of a Blue City in a Blue State for way too long. Click here to read it. I then turned to a brilliant woman who had escaped Portland, selling her house at a loss because it was in a BLM riot zone, and moving her family to Tennessee to get her kids away from the hate. She provided me with Tale No. 2 below. Tale No. 3 below is from a relative who attended Trump’s rally in DC on January 6, 2021. Then I turned to other acquaintances, one of whom is a fellow Substack writer who lives in and suffered through Tim Walz’s BLM riot and tyrannical Covid lockdown. See Tale No. 4 below. My subscribers have written many tales including Tale No. 19, Tale No. 33, Tale No. 40 and Tale No. 49. All these articles are linked below.

I NEED YOUR TALE ABOUT LIVING BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Now, I have run out of friends, relatives and acquaintances who are willing to write a tale for me. Also, most of these Americans live or previously lived in Blue Oregon or Blue Washington, and I want to hear from Americans who live elsewhere. For example, I know California & Minnesota residents have many such tales. So do those who live in or have escaped from other Blue States. Those who live in Blue cities in Red States no doubt have also been abused by Liberals, woke BS, DEI in the workplace, and various other Democrat insanity.

My subscribers love my “Living Behind Enemy Lines” articles. I need more! Could you provide me with an experience or two you have had? I will not use your name. It can be a short story about one aspect of living on Blue turf, or a longer essay. It could be a story about an abuse you have suffered because you are a Trump supporter, or because you are a Republican, or because you are a Christian, . . . . It can be a light-hearted tale or a serious story. It can be an incident you witnessed. Don’t worry about your grammar and spelling as I will edit. Please send your tales to: DianeLGruber@Gmail.com.

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