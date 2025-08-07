The three Delusional Democrats on the right, along with three others, disrupted the Legislators’ Town Hall because their hate for President Trump overrides all reasoning.

This county of 23,000, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River (Pacific County, WA), voted for President Trump all three times he ran.* The votes he received were not overwhelming, so I would call this county a Purple County. As Demented Biden’s handlers imported foreign nationals and raised the cost of food by 20%, the Democrats in Pacific County said not a word. They were tame while “their” guy was in office. With Trump in office, they have turned into crazed lunatics as evidenced by the various “protests” they have organized because they are too mentally imbalanced to accept the fact that one’s candidate sometimes loses.

DISRUPTING A LEGISLATORS’ TOWN HALL

The voters of the 19th Legislative District of Washington State elected two Republican state representatives and one Republican state senator: Senator Jeff Wilson, Rep. Jim Walsh and Rep. Joel McEntire, all of whom were re-elected by wide margins last November. Democrats, many of whom have morphed into Marxists in recently years, have owned the State of Washington for some time now. Therefore, the 2025 legislative session saw many bills, introduced by Democrats, to diminish voting rights, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and other rights contained in our precious Bill of Rights. Some passed and some didn’t. [Dems will likely re-file the failed bills next year.] The (new) Far Left governor signed them, of course. I wrote about some of these bills: Check the links below. In addition, Democrats passed the biggest tax increase ever in the history of the state, designed to put small businesses out of business. Therefore, unhappy and concerned residents had many questions for these elected representatives.

On July 19th these three lawmakers held their third annual Legislators’ Town Hall^ to invite residents on the Long Beach Peninsula to come, ask questions about legislation and ask questions about why they voted as they did. There were about 60 attendees, including six Lunatic Liberals who managed to periodically take over the event. According to their Facebook posts, this was not a one time event for these Deranged Libs, AKA “Karens.” They appear to be repeating their performance at other events across the county.

THE “F” WORD WAS THE CLOWNS’ TOTAL VOCABULARY

These six Delusional Democrats, screaming that the Long Beach Peninsula,WA is Blue, took over much of the two-hour Legislators’ Town Hall, not allowing others to ask their questions and hollering as the legislators were trying to answer residents’ questions.

The three loons on the right in the photo above, the one with white glasses, the short one and the one with orange necklaces, were three of the attendees along with a wheelchair-bound man dressed like a woman and two women who were dressed normally. Two of the clowns screamed questions on & off for 90 minutes, often punctuated with the F bomb, disrupted the three speakers and the attendees who were asking questions, chasing off some of the attendees. The one in the white glasses and the one in the orange necklace were the "mouthpieces" for these five women and one man all of whom obviously suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome. At one point they shouted “f*ck you” at Senator Wilson.

CLOWNS HAD NO QUESTIONS, JUST WANTED TO DISRUPT

Liberals in Pacific County acted more or less normal during the Biden Regime; but Trump’s win last November sent them over the edge, including these six. They apparently wanted illegal alien murderers, rapists, et al to remain in America as they repeatedly screeched about Trump’s deportation efforts, ignoring that fact that these STATE lawmakers had nothing to do with federal policy. In between F bombs, they demanded answers about able-bodied adults, including adult illegal aliens, being kicked off Medicaid. The lawmakers politely told them that they had nothing to do with decisions in DC. They shouted these two questions, over & over, often interrupting other attendees.

At one point the clowns were arguing with other attendees, who came to listen to Senator Wilson, Rep. Walsh and Rep. McEntire, telling them to “f*ck off.” These six made a big display of leaving about half an hour before the town hall was over, wanting everyone to know they were mad. The audience clapped.

Below are some of the unconstitutional bills Democrats introduced during Washington State’s 2025 legislative session:

Outlawing Elected Sheriffs In Washington Diane L. Gruber · Feb 28 Elected sheriffs are more independent and more effectively represent, and understand, the values of the people in their counties than sheriffs appointed by Washington’s governor or some other political body. A bill sitting in a Washington State House committee, Read full story

Washingtonians: You Have Time To Save Our Flag Diane L. Gruber · Feb 16 The Marxists in the Washington State Legislature are hard at work this session drafting and filing all kinds of clever bills that chip, chip, chip away at our precious Bill of Rights, our right to elect our county sheriffs, parental rights, and many other rights The Left wants to be transferred to our Read full story

Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #39: C.O.W. Steals YOUR Well Water Diane L. Gruber · Mar 14 It is no coincidence that both Oregon and Washington, following the lead of California, are trying to “outlaw private ownership” of wells on YOUR private property. I say “outlaw private ownership” because their ultimate goal is for bureaucrats, not you, to have complete control of YOUR well. If you don’t have any say regarding how your well is used and … Read full story

*Pacific County voted overwhelmingly for Trump over Clinton in 2016 and slightly over Biden in 2020 (yes, there was ballot harvesting), and 1.5% more than Harris in 2024. Illegal aliens vote in Washington State.

^I emceed the 2023 and 2024 town halls which were hosted by the local John Birch Society chapter called Peninsula Patriots. I am a founding member of this chapter and chapter secretary. This year’s town hall was not hosted by Peninsula Patriots and had no emcee to control the loons.