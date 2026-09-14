Cheryl Cheney is a member of the screeching Liberal mob. This is the main photo she has on her Facebook page promoting ever more violence.

It only took 20 months to turn the Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) on the Long Beach Peninsula, Washington from a “club for seniors” to a “club for screeching Liberal white women.”

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STEP ONE: In violation of the center’s “no politics” rule, the seven-member board of directors* held a hate-Trump event on January 11, 2025, just as Donald J. Trump was about to be sworn in as President of the United States. The “Women’s March” was spearheaded by Nanci Main a board member, Diana Thompson, a senior center member & pathological liar,^ and two non-members Jean Queenie (AKA Mathews) and Cheryl Cheney who is promoting violence in the photo above. This, in a county that voted for Trump three times. SEE ELECTION NUMBERS LISTED BELOW. The board members who approved this event were President John Vale, VP Bob Tripp, Secretary/Treasurer Billie Warrick, Dale Valdivia, Debbie Mansell & Nanci Main. The one Conservative board member (a woman) was kept out of the loop and only found out about it when she happened to arrive at the senior center as it was taking place.

STEP TWO: To insure that all senior center members, those who voted for Trump and those who didn’t, knew about this event, the board published a photo of it in PSAC’s February newsletter. This, at the same time the senior center was asking members to pay their annual dues. This insult worked in two ways: 1) The center lost 300 members: On January 1st there were 900 members. By the end of April there were 590: A third of their membership, which had never happened before. We can assume that the great majority of these members had voted for Trump and were insulted. They realized that the board is full of hypocrites for violating their own “no politics” rule. [The board claimed they would not even RENT TO a political group or event. Yet, they PROMOTED & SPONSORED this“Women’s March.”] Those who criticized this political event or merely asked questions were threatened by the board. 2) Liberal members who were full of hate toward Trump voters were emboldened by the knowledge that the board “stood up to and pushed back on Trump voters.” Some of these members and volunteers started harassing members who were perceived as Trump supporters.

STEP THREE: Round up 235 screeching lunatics via Facebook to sign up as members of PSAC for the sole purpose of recalling the ONE remaining Republican board member, a well-known Trump supporter: Between mid June & August 31st, 2026 the Peninsula Senior Activity Center membership increased from 641 to 876, virtually all hysterical Liberal white women, some from Seattle, 186 miles to the north, who paid $25 or $30 in dues for the first time. Their sole purpose was to remove one board member, yours truly, and to take over both the board and the membership so that they can use the resources of the center for political purposes. And they were successful! They had to violate numerous bylaws to do it, but the mob did not care. The damage to the senior center was significant, but the mob did not care. Like most Democrats, these Libs know they cannot win without cheating and without censoring others.

STEP FOUR: In July, shortly after a mob of about 30 attended the board meeting, screeching, demanding my resignation/recall, the president, Debra Knapik, scheduled a 9-hour open house in the PSAC building on September 19th so that mob members who recently became PSAC members, could drop in to cast a vote against the lone Trumpster on the board. This would violate the 25% quorum requirement. A legitimate recall hearing requires a quorum of at least 219 PSAC members to show up, THEN at least 132 would need to vote "yes" to recall yours truly from the board. If 87 attendees voted “no” the recall would fail. In order to comply with the fire code, this hearing must take place in Astoria, Oregon, about 45 miles south, where there are venues big enough, at a cost that PSAC cannot afford. After two months of advertising this recall event, I believe PSAC’s attorney found out about it and told the mob, by now headed by Knapik, to cancel it. Some believe they cancelled it because they feared they would not get 132 PSAC members to come to the center and cast their “yes” vote during the 9-hour Saturday open house.

STEP FIVE: Stack the board with members of the hysterical mob. Violating numerous bylaws and jeopardizing PSAC’s non-profit corporate accreditation in the State of Washington,** Knapik, expanded the board from seven seats to nine so she could pack it with Liberals. Without notice to the PSAC membership, Knapik then held a board meeting on September 9th demanding that yours truly attend and justify my Trump-supporting Conservative existence. Apparently, the mob that has been spewing lies about me all over Facebook for three months was super irritated that I post most of my Substack articles on Facebook.^^ By violating the bylaws, seven of them (according to Knapik), “removed” me from the board so they can appoint a rabid Liberal to my seat. Besides Knapik, these mob members consist of Amy Titus, Laura Goin-Holmes, Bob Cantonwine, Debbie Mansell, Theron Dixon and John Rahm. [I am surprised that the latter two would have voted to remove me. I can only assume that they were told lies about the reason why I had to be removed. One member did not attend, nor did I.]

DAMAGE TO SENIOR CENTER IS BEYOND MEASURE

Most of the summer the mob has been prowling all over the Long Beach Peninsula, population 13,000-15,000, trying to obtain signatures from PSAC members, unconcerned that they were harming the senior center’s reputation. This is a tourist destination. They confronted tourists and various residents at outdoor & indoor events to sign this asinine petition that did not name why they wanted to recall me! Obviously, most of those confronted were not PSAC members and had no clue who I was. Now, virtually the entire peninsula knows these crazed Libs were trying to take over the senior center.

With one or two exceptions, the board now consists exclusively of patients who are in Stage Four Trump Derangement Syndrome. When word gets out that PSAC is owned and controlled by rabid Liberals, ever more Republicans, Conservatives, Trump supporters and non-partisans will likewise cancel their memberships. Others, who might have been interested in becoming members and/or participating in various PSAC activities will continue to stay away.

The Peninsula Senior Activity Center used to receive a substantial amount of their monthly revenue (about one-third) from renting their one big hall and three smaller rooms to the public. Word got around that PSAC was being taken over by unhinged Libs so individuals and organizations who had signed rental agreements & put down deposits, started canceling & demanding refunds. In August, the net rental income was $215 after issuing refunds. Attendance at meals is way down (all breakfasts & lunches and most dinners are open to the public). PSAC has lost most of its volunteers since this invasion started in June and, two days before the annual Labor Day yard sale (of donated items), no one had yet volunteered to work. Although they have received over $6,000 dues from these new, Liberal members since June, they are losing much more revenue.

DIANE HAS ENJOYED WATCHING THE MOB

I am a staunch Conservative, a MAGA Republican and an unapologetic Trump supporter. A PSAC member who resigned from the board in late July due, in part, to numerous violations of the bylaws, wrote to the new board: “This attack on Diane Gruber is doing more damage to PSAC and its Board of Directors than it is to Diane.” I agree!

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

Pacific County Presidential Election Results From The State Of Washington’s Election Division:

2016 Donald Trump (R): 48.9% (5,360 votes) Hillary Clinton (D): 42.6% (4,675 votes) Margin: Trump +6.3%

2020 Donald Trump (R): 49.3% (6,701 votes) Joe Biden (D): 48.2% (6,547 votes) Margin: Trump +1.13% NOTE: Washington State’s Election System was set up to ensure the Democrats’ dementia patient was installed in the White House. Democrats created OVER 3,000 ADDITIONAL VOTES via fraud.

2024 Donald Trump (R): 49.4% (state now hides the number of votes) Kamala Harris (D): 48.1% (state now hides the number of votes) Margin: Trump +1.30% NOTE: The Washington State’s Election System which was set up to ensure the Democrats’ dementia patient was installed in the White House in 2020, was still in place during the 2024 election.



*At that time, the board had seven members of which all but one are either Liberals or leaned Left. The lone Conservative was kept out of the loop. She discovered the event when she happened to walk into the building that day. She started asking questions, was treated horribly and resigned from the board the end of April 2025. Some Liberals had been on the board for six years, some lesser times, until one Conservative joined the board in 2024. Indeed, I was attending a board meeting in January 2022 when they refused to rent to a man who wanted to show educational videos about the US Constitution and invite the public. [The building’s large hall is available to rent for $400.] The board flatly turned him down stating that such an event would attract the “wrong people.” By that they meant it would attract Republicans & Trump supporters, because Democrats & Biden supporters don’t like the US Constitution.

^I divide liars into “normal liars” and “pathological liars.” The former lies from time to time when it suits them AND they know the listener(s) don’t know they are being lied to. The latter is a person who lies to a room full of people most/all of whom know she is lying AND she knows they know she is lying. Nevertheless, she continues spewing the Big Lie because no one is allowed to challenge her. At the July 10th board meeting Thompson had a “wing man,” Knapik, who made sure no one challenged her lies. I attended via Zoom and Knapik turned off my microphone while members of the mob screeched at me. I should have closed Zoom, but I was curious the lengths to which these haters would go to kick one Trumpster off the board of an organization they did not care about two minutes ago.

**Washington Nonprofit Corporation Act, RCW 24.03A and Charitable Solicitations Act, RCW 19.09.