AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Sep 15Edited

It's sad to read about these lost souls. We should understand that they are empty vessels, obviously with little to think about and very little equipment to think with. In earlier generations they would have been working productively, performing the mundane household duties to which their minds are well suited - but now for the first time in history such people are ruined by having too much free time. We used to live in the Chicago area, so we know people there who we still visit occasionally. Years ago when we were all working and raising kids politics wasn't really an issue, but in this new era (in which we are all retired) they've been radicalized beyond recognition; I guess during their working years they just didn't have the time to consume themselves with political idiocy. We know two such couples who recently posted photos of themselves smiling foolishly at the "No Kings" rallies, as if they were attending some big party or reliving our generation's "hippie" years. I suppose these days this is their idea of doing something significant; I doubt that either of them could name any meaningful reason why they were there. In the past we have stayed overnight at both their houses, each of which features TVs in multiple rooms. At one, the first thing they do in the morning is turn on CNN. At the other, they turn on the lunatic idiot Rachel Maddow for breakfast. This is the crap with which they fill their heads every morning of every day, so I guess we should not be surprised.

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4 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
Jer's avatar
Jer
Sep 14

Hmmmm. Will be interesting to see if these 'women' will remain after the Angel of Death makes its rounds. How LAME do you have to be to actually WANT to identify with a TERRORIST org? Absolutely DEMENTED!

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