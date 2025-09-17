When I was assisting a friend with her race for a seat on the Ocean Beach School District’s school board, Long Beach Peninsula, Washington, we stumbled upon two facts that likely makes her opponent ineligible to serve in any elected position within the State of Washington.

Her opponent claims to be a DACA recipient, brought to the United States at age 10. DACA is Obama’s executive order called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA provides for work permits and temporary protection from deportation which must be renewed every two years. It does not provide a pathway to citizenship. We know that this candidate, about 40 years old, has obtained a work permit because she has been employed in the recent past.

“RCW 42.04.020 : Eligibility to hold office.

That no person shall be competent to qualify for or hold any elective public office within the state of Washington, or any county, district, precinct, school district, municipal corporation or other district or political subdivision, unless he or she be a citizen of the United States and state of Washington and an elector of such county, district, precinct, school district, municipality or other district or political subdivision.”

To put a finer point on it, the legislature included the “registered voter” requirement for school board members:

“RCW 28A.343.340: When elected—Eligibility.

Directors of school districts shall be elected at regular school elections. No person shall be eligible to the office of school director who is not a citizen of the United States and the state of Washington and a registered voter of either the school district or director district, as the case may be.”

CANDIDATE APPLICATION DOES NOT CONFORM TO STATUTES

Further research revealed that the form a would-be candidate fills out and signs does NOT ask the citizenship question. It only asks if one is a registered voter. Washington State has been registering foreign nationals, residing in the state legally and illegally, for decades now. It is reasonable to assume that this school board candidate & DACA recipient doesn’t know that she is ineligible to hold elected office in the state. After all, the form she filled out and filed with the election office in Pacific County did not ask about citizenship.

It is also reasonable to assume there are many foreign nationals holding elected offices across the state. THAT conforms with Democrat policy. They own the state and give foreign nationals privileges that they don’t give Americans, such as issuing commercial drivers licenses to those who can’t read road signs, giving Muslims two state holidays (Jews don’t have a holiday), giving illegal aliens work privileges not enjoyed by Americans, and setting up a taxpayer-funded hotline for illegals to turn in Americans who say something they don’t like, to name just a few.