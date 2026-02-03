Olympic Middle School is located at 839 21st Street SE, Auburn, WA 98002.

Hundreds of students, who had been encouraged to leave school on Friday, gathered outside Auburn City Hall as part of a larger statewide “protest” to protect violent illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. The students came from Auburn High School and Olympic Middle School. That means kids as young as 12 are being trained by “teachers” to become Left-wing protesters, rioters and terrorists. Perhaps they will grow up to be the next mentally ill Alex Pretti who became the latest cannon fodder for The Left.

Knowing he was breaking the rules, if not the law, by putting children into harm’s way without parental permission, Steven Lewis, the Olympic Middle School principal took to Facebook AFTER the walkout began, lying through his keyboard, claiming students organized and lead the walkout. At age 12, children still believe they are invincible and are not yet capable of applying deductive reasoning.

“The walkout that occurred was not school-sanctioned, organized, or encouraged by our school or district. This was a student-led event that circulated through social media and as soon as we were made aware of it, we immediately took action to ensure student safety. Students who chose to participate were marked absent; those absences were recorded as unexcused, and any students who left campus were marked truant in accordance with district attendance procedures. Students remain fully responsible for any missed instruction, classwork, or assessments as a result of their decision.”

