AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
2h

Although it's been a while since I was 12 I remember that age well. As I was on first name basis with the Vice-Principal.

There is no way in hell students did this by themselves.

Don't piss down my back and tell me it's raining

Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
33m

Thank you, Diane. "Insurrection Barbie" had an article on this subject, too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture