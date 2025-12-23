Newly-released videos show the moments a man attacked a woman at random outside the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle on December 5th. He has assaulted so many people over the years that police recognize him on sight, yet he has never spent a day in prison. Is that because he is an illegal alien living in woke Seattle? Is that because he has dark skin? I wonder if this animal attacked this stranger BECAUSE she is white. Don’t expect the media or the prosecutor to tell us if he did, just like they have not mentioned his “immigration status.”

Fale Vaigalepa Pea, age 42, a man who claims to be a woman, was armed with a wooden board that had a screw through the end of it and used both hands to swing the weapon and strike the victim, 75-year-old Jeanette Marken, in the face, from behind according to charges filed in King County Superior Court.

The hit gouged out Marken's eye, and she learned, following two surgeries, that she will not recover the eyesight in her right eye. She may need facial reconstruction surgery, as well. "To take a wood club with nails and hit her at full force in the face? I don't understand it," said Andrius Dyrikis, the victim's son.

The video of the incident was recorded by the Seattle Police Real Time Crime Center. It shows a bystander taking a picture of the suspect, and then others begin tending to the wounded Marken. A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy comes running over from the main entrance to the courthouse, and witnesses directed him to the suspect who had walked northbound on Third Avenue.

The deputy detained Pea near the intersection of Third Avenue and Cherry Street and called for assistance from Seattle police.

ATTACKER IS A “REGULAR” FOR POLICE

Body camera video from the responding officers shows they almost immediately recognized Pea.

“Is that Fale Pea?” a Seattle police officer asks another.

“Yeah, you know him?

“He’s notorious for random assaults on Third,” the officer says.

As paramedics are loading Marken onto a stretcher and treating her injury, an EMT asks an officer about the suspect:

“Who is this guy?”

“He’s a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate from his usual.”

Pea was arrested just minutes after he blinded Marken.

SERIAL ASSAULTER NOT IN PRISON

Pea has been well known to law enforcement for years. In 2011, he stabbed two people at a party in SeaTac. One of the victims was stabbed eight times, according to an arrest report from the incident. Court records show he was convicted by a jury and received an 18-month sentence of community custody. Pea continued to rack up assault charges, including one case in 2020, four cases in 2023, and one case in 2024.

Seattle police have arrested Pea repeatedly this year for charges of assault, indecent exposure, drugs, property destruction, unlawful use of weapons, and malicious mischief. According to the King County jail, Fale has been booked eight times this year alone, though Seattle Municipal Court and King County Superior Court records show none of his arrests this year resulted in charges prior to the assault on Marken.

The King County Prosecuting Attorneys told KOMO News that none of his prior arrests from this year were referred to their office for felony charges. He is now charged with assault in the first degree and is expected to appear for a competency hearing later this month.

“The defendant’s egregious actions in this case, as well as his prior assaultive criminal history, demonstrate that he is a substantial danger to the community and is likely to commit a violent offense,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents for the assault on Marken.

Jeanette Marken in the hospital.

JEANETTE’S FAMILY IS FRUSTRATED BY ATTACKER’S CRIMINAL PAST

News that the man accused of attacking his mother was a repeat offender is frustrating for her son. “He’s a usual? A usual what?” Dyrikis said. “Attacking people? Civilians? What the hell is wrong with your system?”

Marken was picking up a food order when she was assaulted. "It's not her responsibility to know, like, what parts are good, or what parts she shouldn't walk there," Dyrikis said.

The area around the King County Courthouse has been problematic for years. Police arrest and prosecutors release. The block where the attack happened has been home to a homeless facility, and witnesses told police they recognized Pea from the shelter. Crime in the area was so bad in 2021 that numerous courthouse employees quit their lucrative government jobs for fear of being assaulted or killed.

Earlier this year, three people were shot during a fight in the intersection. A man was shoved into a door and killed across the street from the courthouse in 2023.

“I want someone to at least say to my mom, ‘hey, we’re working on this, we’re fixing it,'“Dyrikis said. “I want them to say, ‘we notice, hey, we’re working on it.’”

Mr. Dyrikis, I hate to tell you: The Democrats who created the criminal cesspool called Seattle do not give a rat’s ass about your mother nor any resident. If they did, they would not have defunded the Seattle Police Department, nor would the Democrat-run judicial system have allowed this monster on the streets after he stabbed another human being eight times!!! THAT is called attempted murder which carries a five year MINIMUM sentence! They did not care what he would do to law-abiding residents when they let him go.

A GoFundMe for Marken has raised nearly $30,000 to support her recovery.

