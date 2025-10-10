Readers: A subscriber provided a bird’s eye view of how Portland’s media is promoting Antifa violence by ignoring it and blaming journalists who are exposing it. One local media outlet described Antifa as “a left-wing protest culture and ideology in opposition to fascism.” Ha! Some comedian needs to use this cow manure in one of his comedy routines. Here, Jacob describes how Portland’s media reported on Antifa’s assault of a local journalist, which you can read about in my article below. Diane

“Has anyone noticed how many media outlets are attempting to either justify or excuse the attack on Katie Daviscourt or to discredit her story?

OregonLive.com went overboard. The first thing they posted about Katie Daviscourt in their story’s headline described her as a “Conservative media personality” (as opposed to a journalist) and they wasted no time informing their readers that she writes for the Post Millennial website, where Andy Ngo (remember the assaults on him and no arrests?), works as Editor in Chief. Then they demeaned Katie Daviscourt even further, attempting to discredit her for appearing on Jack Prosobiec’s podcast to discuss the assault, reminding readers that the New York Times described him as a “pro-Trump conspiracy theorist.” All of this with almost no meaningful presentation of what actually happened, which was nothing less than an act of pure political violence.

When did violence become excusable? I’m still waiting for someone to tell me.

And The Independent was almost as bad as Oregon.live. Their post begins “Right-wing journalist ...” and, without specifically qualifying actions already taken against Antifa, they describe the organization as “a left-wing protest culture and ideology in opposition to fascism.” No word about violence and intimidation anywhere was included.

The left is on the verge of really melting down here and Portland is ground zero for the fight that can finish it. It needs to be pressed.”

I hope Jacob is right.