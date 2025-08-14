AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

David Ziffer
44m

The destruction of small business is obviously core to the Democrats' coming communist dictatorship. Few Americans grasp how many small businesses there are, and how central they are to America's prosperity and to the general financial independence of the populace. The reason the communists (Democrats) cannot simply institute a Bolshevik revolution here is that the peasants here are too rich. Step by step, the Democratic Party is undoing that problem.

