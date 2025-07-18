If You Need Government To Tell You That "You Belong," You Have A Problem Too Big For Government To Fix.

In Oregon, if you accidentally spill a cup of coffee on a book written by a black author you have committed either a “bias incident” or a “hate crime.” Yes, this is an example the hotline website uses as something that should be reported. If the book was written by a white author, the State of Oregon could care less, and will not take a report and will not put the clumsy person on “The List.” Has the lunacy of The Left reached its peak? Is it possible that politicians & bureaucrats can get any more bonkers, any more hateful, any more desperate to punish “whites” for simply being white? When will spilling coffee on one book, but not the other, become a felony in The Left’s decades long search to demonize law-abiding white Americans?

As I was attending, via Zoom, Washington State’s Bias Hotline Task Force meetings (they were creating their hotline so it will attract as many whiny, immature Leftists as possible), I discovered that Oregon had set up a similar unconstitutional hotline in 2020. We were long time residents of the Portland area until December 2020 and were unaware of this hotline; however, I was not shocked to learn of its existence. Oregon is a member of C. O. W. (California, Oregon, Washington). That means, when one of these Democrat-run states comes up with an idea to damage Americans’ Bill of Right or steal ever more money from them, the other two quickly follow. These hotlines were up and running in Oregon in January 2020, in California in May 2023 and in Washington this July 1st.^

Share

“LIVES TURNED UPSIDE DOWN” BY HEARING THE “WRONG” THOUGHT?

“What we’re seeing in Oregon, we believe, is a ‘both-and’ scenario, where we believe the data shows both an increase in incidents and an increase in awareness of and engagement with the Bias Response Hotline,” Fay Stetz-Waters, Oregon DOJ’s Director of Civil Rights and Social Justice (who is paid $104,936.51 plus exceedingly generous benefits for creating “The List”), said. “At the core of the Hotline’s services is a recognition that data reflect numbers, but we are supporting actual human beings whose lives have been turned upside down by hate. We must acknowledge the reality that hate and bias are plaguing all our communities, that it has enormous impact in community members’ ability to thrive, and that the Hotline is one critical tool for providing support, tracking, and documenting this scourge, and ultimately helping to pave a path to human-centered healing.”

NOTE: She said “tracking.”

Oh, please! No one believes your drivel, Fay. [She was one of two Leftists who helped Washington’s “Bias” Hotline Task Force set up their hotline.] The only person’s life who may be turned upside down is the life of the named target whose name will go on “The List.” How will the State use “The List?” To deny Section 8 housing? To deny state or county employment? To deny food stamps? The State of Oregon refuses to tell residents how this list will be used. Indeed, the people on “The List” will not be told and they will have no way to get off it.

CREATING “THE LIST”

I knew in my gut, as I was researching Washington’s bill which passed last year, that the government would be creating a “List” of Americans without their knowledge, for future use against them. When I discovered Oregon’s recent report, my instincts were confirmed.

Oregon’s Bias Hotline tracks alleged “hate” and “bias” without evidence. These are not even crimes, and are based upon the word of ONE person who claims to be a victim of verbal abuse. It tracks legal activities, reported by delusional or narcissistic people without giving the accused a chance to defend his or herself. The reporting person will not be punished for filing a false report. The Oregon Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit released its second Bias Crimes Report this month revealing that most complaints sent to the state's Bias Response Hotline are not about crimes. They are about Liberals who can’t get along with other people and who can’t tolerate someone voicing a thought outside of his/her bubble. So, the State has no constitutional right to keep the names of the targeted “non-criminals” and should be informing them that they are on “The List.” They are retaining the names of the accused indefinitely, with no means for the accused, should they discover it, to get off “The List.”

“BIAS” INCIDENTS DECREASED IN 2024

The hotline was launched in January 2020, five months before Black Lives Matter & Antifa began five months of burning, looting & murdering, yet there were only 910 reports that year in a state with a population of 4,272,000. The hotline offers a way for the state's residents to report both hate crimes and “bias” incidents, instead of calling 911. This is another outlet for immature, weak-minded losers, who can’t get along with others, to find a sympathetic “ear” to whine to. It is confidential for the whining person, but not for their targets. The hotline is also a referral service for the complainers to connect to various community resources to help them with their mental health problems.

The hotline, which is extensively advertised by taxpayer dollars, is increasing in “popularity,” as it saw a 229% increase in reported incidents from 2020 to 2023, from 910 in 2020 to 2,932 in 2023. Yet, the overwhelming majority of the incidents reported were not crimes, the data revealed. Only about 22% of the reports sent to the hotline were so-called “bias” crimes. Of those reports, 12% were felony bias crimes, while the rest were misdemeanors.

The “bias” hotline saw fewer reports last year, the first documented drop in its 5.5-year history. They received 2,726 tips in 2024 about “bias,” which can encompass incidents like pride flags, but not US flags, being torn down, nooses left on doorsteps & in schoolyards, and vandalism of books written by black, brown and queer authors. NOTE: If the bias is against a white person, the hotline will not accept the victim’s report. I know, I tried after I learned that one could report incidents that happened years & years ago. [I was verbally attacked in 2020 for being “white.”] That volume is 7% fewer than the 2,932 reports the hotline received in 2023. The reports to the hotline in 2024 have decreased, and most reports aren't crimes; so, the state is desperate to get more reports:

MUSLIMS ARE WHINY BABIES

From 2022 to 2023, the biggest jump in complaints to the hotline were for alleged anti-Muslim (263% increase) and anti-Semitic (144% increase) incidents. [The number of Muslims and the number of Jews in the state are about equal.] Having lived in the Portland Area for 44 years, where the majority of Muslims reside, I know that the “anti-Muslim” reports are mostly made up because the hotline “needs” such reports so that they can create yet another “victim class.” Many of the neighbors & co-workers we left behind when we escaped are Jews. They have been treated horribly these last few years as Democrats gin up anti-

Semitism, but Jews have too much dignity to whine to the State.

The report found a drop in bias-motivated reports in schools, from 444 in 2022 to 300 in 2023. Is that because school children are better socialized and more mature than the whining adults? Expect the public schools to start teaching kids about this “bias” hotline, at the request of the managers of the hotline, so more children and school staff will start whining to the hotline.

OTHERING JEWS Diane L. Gruber · December 7, 2023 As the eight days of Hanukkah begin, I am forced to ask: When will Americans start hauling Jews out of their homes and beating them as the crowd cheers? Where did the hate come from? Did our public school system intentionally create Jew haters? Did we import Jew haters? Why does academia (AKA Read full story

^The pilot hotline was up and running in King, Spokane & Clark Counties on July 1, 2025. The Washington hotline will be statewide January 1, 2027.