Many members of this wonderful senior center complained about the board of directors “going political” when they rented to the “Women’s March” to hold a hate-Trump event in the building on January 11th. I warned them in February that, to prevent the loss of membership which would surely follow, they should publish an apology & an explanation in the March newsletter. After all, Pacific County had voted for Trump THREE times. One board member called me to discuss the issue. Shortly thereafter, I emailed her the following suggested text for the newsletter:

Share

“In the absence of our great office manager, Fred Carter, we accidentally rented to a political group who held a political event in our building on January 11th. As a tax-exempt 501(C)3 organization we are prohibited from promoting any political issue or renting to political organizations. We apologize if anyone was offended. We have put in place procedures which will ensure that it will not happen again.”

WHEN LYING DOESN’T WORK, THREATEN

The new office manager, with CCs to all seven board members, answered me, denying they had rented to the “Women’s March,” and claiming they rented to “Resist, Inc.,” a different anti-Trump group. Say what? Pretending they rented to Resist, Inc. did not change the fact that they violated the terms of their tax-exempt status. The new office manager sent this to me:

“Those requesting the sign making event were reminded by our President (of the board) that it could not be a political event. The organizers confirmed that it would not be. The signs they produced were mainly “action” based. For example, “Hear me Roar”, “Respect”, “Resist.” etc. In this case, we have determined that the sign was an action sign in support of “Resist, Inc.,” not in support of the organization you referred to (Women’s March).”

She ended her email by threatening to file a police report on me for some type of email harassment: “Your repeated actions are on the order of Harassment (Legally defined as “Harassment is defined as unwanted and repeated actions that cause distress or humiliation. It can be verbal, physical, visual, or psychological.”). As a former attorney, I am sure you understand this.”

I sent a board member one email with additional information which she requested and the text of an apology they could put in the senior center’s next monthly newsletter. Period. In her ignorance (are all Libs ignorant?) she didn’t know that, to claim email harassment, the “victim” must first tell the “harasser” to stop sending emails.

Since I never heard from any board member denouncing the contents of this email, I had to assume they approved of it. Does lying come naturally to all Libs? When cornered, don’t dare come clean, just lie, lie, lie. When lying doesn’t work, threaten! That works most of the time.

UNFORTUNATELY, I WAS RIGHT!!!!!

The senior center membership dropped from 900 in January to 590 by the end of April in this purple community, and shows no signs of improving. The center runs on volunteers. They lost many of their newer volunteers, as well as long time volunteers.

There is a sign in the lobby, warning that one could lose one’s membership if they talked politics. Having exposed themselves as hypocrites, the board is now scrambling to repair the damage. Does that mean they will finally apologize for the hate-Trump event? Naaaa, Libs never apologize for breaking the rules. It is baked into their DNA because they have been getting away with it for so long.^

Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #34: "Silent" Censorship Diane L. Gruber · Feb 7 Four of us were at a comedy club one evening in May 2018 enjoying the comedian, Rob Schneider, when he said something like this: “I haven’t been to Portland for a long time. Glad to be back. The gig I was booked for in 2016 was canceled because the venue was afraid rioters would damage the building after Democrats labeled me a ‘conservative’ comedian.” Read full story

^When we joined this senior center in 2021 there were two board members who were non-political, just common sense. Since then, as they too often do, Liberals have taken over.