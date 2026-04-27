AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
29m

So is there any chance for a lawsuit here? I've come to realize that in lawless Blue America, the only hope is to sue them into oblivion in the civil courts.

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Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
1h

Long past time to crush the insurrection.

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