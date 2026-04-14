AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Hoffmeister's avatar
Hoffmeister
1h

More power to em......as us sane Oregonians would say.....TIMBERRRRR!

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Will's avatar
Will
2h

I've always said that Democrats are bad for business. From Portland to NYC, small to large businesses are leaving these democratic controlled cities, because of crime, high taxes, and decrease in profit. I don't blame them one bit.

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