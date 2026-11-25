Two hundred plus years my family lived in Clallam County, Washington. It is now unlivable.

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It is as corrupted as King County. Most leaders are coming from Seattle or California or New York. If you are “white” your rights are toast. The courts are under investigation. The judges and lawyers are deeply corrupted. Our votes don’t count and they are taking all the land and giving it to a tribal leader who is less than 20 percent Native American AND from Canada, which takes it off the tax rolls. Our water rates, electricity rates and property taxes in our depressed community are causing our seniors to lose their homes. Groceries are unattainable. And our sheriff brings in registered pedophiles from all over the country. We went from 50 homeless to over 500.

We have at least 20 NGOs that are bringing homeless addicts here and housing them instead of the working poor locals because tax dollars “come with them.” They hand out meth pipes and boofing kits with instructions on how to safely shoot drugs up one’s rectum.^ They hand out alcohol swabs as well as literature on how to navigate all the free services our working poor can’t get.

Our county only has two employers that pay (barely) living wages.

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe has only 550 to 600 members, yet was handed private and local lands without paying for them. They now have a casino that brought in the cartel and who brings in major amounts of drugs. The former Clallam County Drug Court Administrative Coordinator, Johnny F. Watts, Jr. will go to trial in February on federal charges for possessing meth with intent to distribute. His dealer has been using Jamestown Casino Hotel as its dealing hub. Same as the little casino Run by Lower Elwha tribe. Our county commissioners are owned by the tribes. Our city councils are criminals in their own right and most were brought in from out of the county to take over Clallam County.

The land is being destroyed. The fish culverts built are half fake. No water, no fish. Never was. Not in the last 200 plus years.

ESCAPE OR STAY?

And let’s talk taxes. Property taxes have gone up 600 percent for my five acres. In the family for 40 years. We started looking out of state. It’s not easy when you have been in one place for over 200 years. But I refuse to watch the take over of Washington. What was once beautiful and can be at times (streams, ocean beaches and any children’s parks that haven’t been taken over by homeless addicts) is often over shadowed by the corruption, needles, poop everywhere on streets & sidewalks.

Dig deep. The cover up in Washington is very deep. As communist as New York.

This article was written by a Clallam County resident and gently edited by yours truly.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Boofing is a slang term that most commonly refers to rectal drug administration: inserting alcohol or illicit drugs into the rectum (usually dissolved in liquid via a needleless syringe or soaked into a tampon) so the substance absorbs rapidly through the thin mucous membranes directly into the bloodstream.