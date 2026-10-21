Six years ago, I bought a red “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” hat. I had signed up to be a volunteer at the 2020 Republican Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina^ and I thought I needed one. Am I on Smith’s list? Had Demented Joe or Kackling Kammie won in 2024, would I have been targeted for abuse?

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We The People recently learned that Biden’s henchman, Jack Smith, illegally obtained personal information on 639,000 Republican donors, voters, supporters, campaign aides, volunteers, including some who donated as little as $1 or bought Trump merchandise, such as “red MAGA hats,” T-shirts, coffee mugs and doormats.

Smith’s 148,000 spreadsheet entries were identified as Republican donors, many of whom had contributed relatively small amounts of money, AKA modest income voters. These spreadsheets also contained the findings: Dates of birth, home addresses, email addresses, cellphone data, Republican party registration, credit card information, employment histories and more.

NOTE: Michigan’s US Senator Elissa Slotkin recently announced, should Democrats take control of the US Senate, they would begin persecution of any and every employee within the Trump Administration, even low level staffers. The goal would be to destroy their careers so they would be unable to obtain meaningful employment for the rest of their lives AND to scare off young people who might be thinking of applying for a job with Trump 47.

INVESTIGATING GOP VOTERS FROM 2005

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, disclosed that Smith’s team had obtained nearly 5,000 checks written by Americans who donated to Trump or organizations aligned with his political movement. Those checks reportedly contained sensitive banking information, including account numbers, routing numbers, signatures and residential addresses.

The information covered donations and supporter activity dating as far back as 2005, 15 years before the presidential election at the center of Smith’s investigation. The unusually broad time frame raises serious questions about why federal investigators needed information involving political activity unrelated to the events of 2020.

Grassley argued that the scale of the collection raised concerns about the use of federal investigative authority against individuals engaged in lawful political activities. The information also included occupations and employers, congressional districts, state legislative districts and whether individuals were registered Republicans. According to Grassley’s memorandum, some of the collected information was shared with FBI agents working on the investigation. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

The revelations are part of Grassley’s continuing examination of “Arctic Frost,” the FBI investigation that preceded Smith’s appointment as special counsel. It began in early 2022 as federal authorities investigated efforts by Trump and his allies to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. Questioning election results is not illegal, but officials with the Biden Regime were not concerned about legalities. Smith assumed responsibility for “Arctic Frost” in November 2022 immediately after Trump announced that he was running for election 2024. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special counsel; but, a US District court ruled that such an appointment as illegal.*

The federal election case was dismissed after Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Americans should not face government scrutiny merely because they contribute to a political campaign or express support for a particular candidate. The controversy raises questions about the limits of federal investigative authority when prosecutors seek financial and organizational records associated with political campaigns.

This revelation has renewed debate over privacy, political expression and the safeguards that should govern federal investigations involving political campaigns and their supporters.

Biden's FBI Targeted Turning Point USA And 91 Other GOP & Conservative Groups Diane L. Gruber · September 22, 2025 President Obama led the way. His IRS illegally denied multiple Tea Party organizations their tax exempt status, spied on Trump’s campaign and began Russiagate. Now We The People learn that the Biden Regime was illegally spying on 92 Christian, Conservative and other organizations they deemed to be enemies as well as individuals (most names I do not reco… Read full story

^Charlotte, North Carolina was originally chosen as the sole site, but plans were scaled back due to pandemic restrictions. An initial plan to move the celebratory and large-scale events to Jacksonville, Florida, was ultimately abandoned in July 2020 due to a surge in Covid cases. Official business and a small gathering of delegates took place at the Charlotte Convention Center on the opening day. The Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington DC served as the primary central hub for the majority of the prime-time speeches. Various events and speeches, including Donald Trump’s official nomination acceptance speech, were broadcast remotely from locations such as the White House and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

*Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was ruled illegal by the US Supreme Court by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on July 15, 2024. Judge Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump after ruling that Attorney General Merrick Garland lacked the statutory authority to appoint Smith as a special counsel without specific congressional authorization.