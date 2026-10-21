AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5d

I'd be disappointed if I hadn't caused enough of a stir that I DIDN'T make the list. I'd be proud to be on the list, how about you?

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
5d

Interesting enough googling Sen Slotkin it says she’s fluent in arabic language. Of course she is!

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