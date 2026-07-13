In violation of Washington State statutes,^ which prohibit use of taxes from being used to support political candidates, political rallies, political organizations and all other political activities, between September 2020 & September 2025, Pacific County Commissioners* funneled $580,835.25 to two Far Left, pro-illegal immigration advocacy groups: Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) and Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCVU). Both entities are run by (mostly) the same Democrats in Pacific County and both admit supporting only Democrats. Indeed, they have never supported Republicans.

NOTE: This may or may not be the entire amount of taxes received by these Leftist organizations during this time span. These figures are merely the amounts for which yours truly has documentation.

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PCIS SPENT $440,435 TAX DOLLARS

From September 2020 to September 2025 Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCSI), based in Long Beach, Washington, received $440,435.48 in taxpayer money, despite the fact it is a political organization. It promotes political activism on The Left, spending most of these tax dollars to help illegal aliens access even more tax money (welfare benefits) and to assist them in avoiding deportation.

Between just May 2024 and July 2025 (13 months) $14,470 of your tax dollars were funneled to Pacific County Immigrant Support’s Outreach program which, according to their website, was spent on helping illegal aliens access (mostly) taxpayer-funded resources such as WIC & health services, SNAP program, health insurance & Apple Health, affordable housing, rental assistance, crisis support, food banks, diaper services, and much more. In addition, PCIS refers foreign nationals to partner agencies, funded by your tax dollars, that have the resources or expertise to best help them. “Diaper services.” Say what?

During these five years a significant amount of tax money, $137,798, was also spent to pay rent for foreign nationals. Just four examples:

June 2021: $11,102 Temporary Rental Assistance Program

September 2021: $11,626 Temporary Rental Assistance Program

August 2022: $12,058 Eviction Rent Assistance Program

June 2024: $ 6,431 Consolidated Homeless Grant/Housing & Essential Needs

Perhaps the most galling of all was the $255,541 that was funneled to PCIS and logged into Pacific County budget as “unspecified.” The county did this to hide how OUR $255,541 was spent?

WCAN & PCVU SPENT $140,399 TAX MONEY

Between June 2022 and July 2023 (13 months) the Washington Community Action Network (WCAN), funneled $140,399.77 of taxpayer money to Pacific County Voices Uniting, based in South Bend, Washington despite the fact it is political organization. It promotes political activism on The Left and has never supported any activities on The Right.

In 2021, WCAN sponsored & funded PCVU, whose membership is 100% black, Indians and “persons of color” (AKA BIPOC), including illegal & legal aliens and, apparently, has no “white” members. Can we call this a “racist” organization? The leaders admit they are not inclusive. Organizers, including the current South Bend Mayor Bethany Bernard, were on the payroll in 2021. PCVU used some of its (tax) funds to campaign for Bernard in 2025, including getting (illegal) votes from non-citizens with darker skin hues. Some PCVU members received health and dental benefits, without proof of citizenship.

PCVU also used some of YOUR tax money to campaign for a self-described DACA recipient to be elected to a school board in 2025, in violation of state law. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. In addition, Pacific County Voices Uniting gave $30,806.69 tax dollars to the Chinook Indian Nation. In 2023-24, taxpayers paid for an Indian retreat. Some of the receipts from that retreat include: Restaurants, food, groceries, catering, Indian beads, advertising, paint for canoes, liability insurance, framing for drums, supplies for cooking classes, deer hides, bear skulls and bear paws.

I HAVE “RECEIPTS”

I want to acknowledge the two Pacific County residents who did this research and provided me with the documentation, “AKA receipts:” Kathryn Fleishman and C. Michael Pickens. Thank you! If any of my subscribers want copies of this research, send your request to DianeLGruber@Gmail.com.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Little Pacific Co, Washington Has Its Own Deep State: Corrupt Politicians & Bureaucrats Diane L. Gruber · December 26, 2025 The first words out of my law school professor’s mouth on the first day of our Criminal Law class were: “Ignorance of the law is no excuse.” Apparently, the professor had never met Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen. As a Deep Stater, she IS above the law, and the Washington State Supreme Court just proved it. They found her guilty of violating the … Read full story

^RCW 42.17A.550 Use of public funds for political purposes. Recodified as RCW 29B.40.250 effective January 1, 2026: Public funds, whether derived through taxes, fees, penalties, or any other sources, shall not be used to finance political campaigns for state or school district office. A county, city, town, or district that establishes a program to publicly finance local political campaigns may only use funds derived from local sources to fund the program. A local government must submit any proposal for public financing of local political campaigns to voters for their adoption and approval or rejection.

*These tax dollars were illegally funneled from Washington’s Department of Health and Human Services to PCVU & PCSI, in violation of state law.