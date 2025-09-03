As my husband and travel between the mouth of the Columbia River to the Black Hills of South Dakota, we stay in The Dalles, Oregon, halfway up the spectacular Columbia River Gorge, where Lewis & Clark’s trekked westward. I wanted my newer subscribers to enjoy this amusing tale which took place near the location where The Dalles would be built. The meaning of “The Dalles” is: a river confined between walls of a canyon or gorge.

On the Mighty Columbia River, Celilo Falls* was the first of three extremely treacherous rapids that the Lewis & Clark Expedition had to traverse on their way to the Pacific Ocean. They passed through Celilo Falls without much ordeal. The next rapids were named the Short Narrows by a terrified Captain Clark. On October 23, 1805 he wrote in his journal: “the horrid appearance of this agitated gut swelling, boiling & whorling in every direction.”

By the standards of today, this was a Class V rapid, meaning it could not be run in a modern canoe specially designed for whitewater. The local Indians, expert canoeists themselves, did not believe these peculiar strangers could do it in their big, heavy dugouts.

Indians gathered along the high banks overlooking the river to watch these crazy men (and Sacagawea) drown themselves, and to be ready to help themselves to the abandoned equipment & supplies afterwards. They were astonished that the Americans finished the run without incident.

But the Indians were certain they couldn’t make it through the final river obstacle, named the Long Narrows. So, again they gathered on the banks to await the inevitable disaster. They left disappointed. The Corps of Discovery finished their overland trek when Captain William Clark first spied the Pacific Ocean on November 18, 1805.**

They had accomplished their mission of linking the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic Ocean!

