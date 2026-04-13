AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
7h

DEFUND LEWIS AND CLARK and then REMOVE ACCREDITATION!!!!! THEN, BEGIN PROSECUTIONS ON THE SENIOR STAFF AND ANYONE INVOLVED IN THIS TREASON AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE!!!!!

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
3h

With what just happened in Minneapolis to Savannah Hernandez, the left clearly embraces overt political violence. This is just more proof. Thanks for exposing this illegal event. As many Americans do NOT know, the constitution protects peaceful assembly. Not violent protest, ever. Sorry anarchists. Blue state prosecutors may leave you alone but regular Americans know you are evil, soulless and far from the inclusive social justice warriors you claim to be. I hope someone gets a hold of the participant list and holds these idiots accountable, but we know that won’t happen.

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