It was just a matter of time. Lewis & Clark College, located on the edge of Portland, Oregon, no longer feels the need to hide the fact that they are training domestic terrorists, which is illegal. Indeed, they proudly proclaim this “Symposium” to be their FIFTH event to train terrorists in the use of violent technics. Beginning today, this expensive private college is hosting three days of Antifa terrorism and radicalization training sessions, turning young Americans into hate-filled Useful Idiots.



These disgusting hypocrites are directing attendees to hide their faces while demanding that ICE officers take off their masks. The training on April 14th includes reading claims of responsibility of terrorist attacks from anarchist blogs and how to help “comrades” escape arrest.

Lewis & Clark College is a private liberal arts college, but it does take federal funding. Will the federal government investigate and prosecute them for aiding & abetting this domestic terrorist organizations? NOTE: Lewis & Clark College removed this event from their website but not before Andy Ngo captured the following screenshots.^

A VARIETY OF ANTI-AMERICA ORGANIZATIONS ARE INVOLVED:

“VIOLENT DIRECT ACTION”

TRAINING TO FIGHT LAW ENFORCEMENT:

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^I graduated from Lewis & Clark Law School in 1986, just as they were beginning to lower admissions standards in order to enroll more “students of color” and others who were not qualified.