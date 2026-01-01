I find listening to and talking with Liberals an endless source of amusement. Granted, there are few discussions because they quickly descend into insults and even threats when you ask a question the Lib doesn’t like. Below are nine short vignettes of my interactions with Liberals since businessman Donald J. Trump won his first election. Yes, Liberals had mental problems before Trump’s arrival on the political stage. However, they were able to hide most of their delusions before the Era of Trump. Their face masks fell off on November 8, 2016 and they threw them away. Democrats, both voters & politicians, could no longer hide their mental illness. Indeed, they no longer WANT TO hide it.

Except for the first one, these entertaining interactions occurred either in the Democrat-run Portland, Oregon area, or in the purple county of Pacific County, Washington where Libs are not as nasty and dangerous as they are in Portland, but no less delusional.

LIVING IN FANTASYLAND

“If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence,” Tyler Robinson texted to his trans lover on September 10, 2025 shortly after he assassinated Charlie Kirk. In one short sentence, Robinson reveals what is wrong with many Libs: They don’t live in reality. He doesn’t know: 1) There are surveillance video cameras everywhere, especially on college campuses; 2) DNA is left on virtually everything one touches; 3) Cell phones have GPS tracking; and 4) Police can subpoena cell phone texts. Heck! Two years ago I discovered that, had I committed a crime in the 1970s, my first cousin’s grandkids, if their DNA is in 23&Me, Ancestry.com or a criminal database, I could expect a visit from police at any time. And THIS indoctrinated assassin thought he would be home free if he could just get the rifle before police found it! Earth to Tyler!

HYPOCRISY ON STEROIDS

“This is a tax-exempt charity so we can’t have anything in our newsletter that is political!” announced one of the board members at the charity’s December 2025 board meeting. This, from a woman who, barely eleven months earlier, on the eve of President Trump’s second inauguration, had organized a hate-Trump party in the charity’s main room. She was so proud of her “Women’s March” event that she published a photo of it in the charity’s February newsletter to rub this violation in the faces of half the membership.^ Her grinning face was front & center in the photo, standing proudly, surrounded by other women who also suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

DELUSIONS

“My law practice has changed, becoming more difficult since Trump took office,” complained an Oregon attorney in 2019. Assuming he practiced FEDERAL law, I asked him what type of cases he handles: Real Estate! As presidents come & presidents go, nothing changes in real estate law because such cases are handled under STATE statutes.

LIVING IN A BUBBLE

“Who is George Soros, never heard of him,” claimed a retired (Liberal) teacher in 2025 America.

“Where do Trump voters live? I don’t know any Trump voter,” claimed ten of the eleven Liberal female Oregon attorneys who attended a Trump hate-fest. They all live in a county where 41.7% voted for Trump in 2016, 43% voted for Trump in 2020 and 44 % voted for Trump in 2024. Were these ten all lying or have they all lost their senses? Literally! Are they blind and deaf?

INDOCTRINATED

“Trump supporters killed dozens on January 6, 2021 including five police officers,” insisted a high school teacher.

“We need to ban all non-vaccinated people from the building,” demanded a member of an social organization in 2022.

“If I get Covid it will be your fault,” screamed a post office customer at me because I briefly pulled down my mask so the clerk could understand what I was saying. This was at the end of the Covid lockdown in Washington State and AFTER we realized that Covid was not as contagious as originally assumed.

“Trump said ‘If you go after me, I’m coming after you!’ I believe him. Put’s fear across our government,” lamented my cousin in 2023. He worries that Trump is putting “fear” into DC bureaucrats’ hearts! This is the only time I have heard anyone express concerns for bureaucrats’ feelings!

“I could be talked in to discussing the virtues of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Jamie Raskin. They seemed to have their objective hats on,” claimed a long time Seattle resident.

In the comment section, please tell me which one of these made you laugh the most. Also, I would like to hear what YOUR Liberal acquaintances have to say. I may write another article containing more Lunatic Liberal quotes.

^This charity is in Pacific County, WA which voted for Trump all three times, turning around the Democrats’ winning streak which started in 1988 after Reagan left office.