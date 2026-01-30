Let's Not Forget Who Caused The Problem!
Steve, George & Diane discuss how the violence in the streets has been created by a spiritual void. Christians have been silent in face of the evil which is consuming America. In comparing Christians in 1963 to Christians now Diane was referring to the TV western, “The Dakotas.” We “Get Real” pundits also discuss the differences between Governor Walz’s and Mayor Frey’s responses to Border Czar Tom Homan’s arrival in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Washington’s governor calls out the mob to fight ICE. Steve explains why children of foreign nationals should not be deemed to be American citizens.
Diane discusses the plans by Washington’s Democrats to decertify sheriffs and install foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, as police officers.
Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.
The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on January 28th.This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via the internet, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
Check me out on X @dianelgruber.
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The whole idea of attributing problems to their real sources is far too abstract for Minnesotans, who are instead busily absorbing the Democrat propaganda on their TVs. Last night my wife attended our annual town meeting in our little suburb of Hopkins; she almost couldn't make herself stay through it. The opening act was an anti-Trump monologue by our mayor, and the closing comment, also by our mayor, was that by sticking together we'd all get through this. The response to all this was thunderous applause.
Our little city is host to a Somali-run daycare center ("Hopkins Child Care Center LLC" at 715 Main Street). The center has collected $2.25 million in state subsidies. The squat little building supposedly handles 118 children, but there never seem to be any children there. There is no visible playground nor is there space for one; they property is surrounded entirely by city streets & alleys. There's no reasonable parking for such a facility. All the windows are blacked out. There is no signage and nobody answers the door. Fortunately for us, Nick Shirley pointed out the difficulties involved in trying to enroll a child there; you can see this for yourself by visiting this URL: https://youtu.be/zF2a3aTfA9w?t=2159
Strangely, nobody in our town meeting mentioned it - not even the mayor.
Fooled Again in Minnesota: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/fooled-again-in-minnesota
"Minnesota Mind Control": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/minnesota-mind-control
There is another reason ICE has to sct on its own in Democrat states: the local and state law enforcement are banned from acting to secure ICE law enforcement.