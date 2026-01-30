Steve, George & Diane discuss how the violence in the streets has been created by a spiritual void. Christians have been silent in face of the evil which is consuming America. In comparing Christians in 1963 to Christians now Diane was referring to the TV western, “The Dakotas.” We “Get Real” pundits also discuss the differences between Governor Walz’s and Mayor Frey’s responses to Border Czar Tom Homan’s arrival in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Washington’s governor calls out the mob to fight ICE. Steve explains why children of foreign nationals should not be deemed to be American citizens.

Diane discusses the plans by Washington’s Democrats to decertify sheriffs and install foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, as police officers.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on January 28th.This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via the internet, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

