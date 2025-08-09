As we enjoy the screeching and flailing by Democrats across the nation, pretending that the 57 Texas Democrat House members who flew to Illinois, New York, California and elsewhere on Beto O’Rourke’s private plane (he is a trust fund baby who has never held a job in the private sector), were “saving Democracy,” let’s step back to review the fraud committed by the US Census Bureau in 2020 in favor of Democrats which cheated Red State Texas out of one congressional seat for ten years.

The current Texas delegation consists of 38 members, with 25 Republicans, 12 Democrats and 1 vacancy (Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor, passed away March 13th). Last November, President Trump won Texas by over 1.5 million votes, the biggest victory for any presidential candidate in Texas history.

Share

DECADES OF GERRYMANDERING IN BLUE STATES: ILLINOIS, OREGON, CALIFORNIA, MASSACHUSETTS, MINNESOTA

If, in their efforts to redistrict Texas, Republicans wind up with more Congressional seats, I am all for it. That will make up for the gerrymandering in Blue states, such as Oregon where I resided for 46 years, which has cheated their residents out of proper representation in the US house for decades. Illinois Governor JD Pritzker, another trust fund baby who has never held a real job, recently laughed that their Congressional map is so gerrymandered that it looks like a child drew it with crayons. SEE PHOTO ABOVE. By the way, the Texas Dems who are currently in his state, are enjoying free rooms in his hotels.

Long ago, Democrats who have owned Oregon for decades (THAT is why it is dying), gerrymandered their Congressional map so that Portland, with a population of only 635,000 and shrinking, enjoys parts of four Congressional Districts. Ninety percent of Portland residents are registered Democrats. Portland’s population is less that the average number of people in Congressional Districts nationwide, which is 761,169, yet their residents are allowed to choose four Congressmen/women. Did I mention that, out of six seats in Oregon, only one is currently held by a Republican?

California is so well gerrymandered that, of their current 52 Congressional seats, 43 are held by Democrats and only nine by Republicans. California voters are registered as follows: 10,353,432 Democrat (less than 50%), 5,286,269 Republicans, 4,914,982 Independent, and 1,559,773 various third parties. Democrats are less than half of the registered voters, but they hold over 82% of the US House seats as the result of gerrymandering.

Massachusetts has been so successfully gerrymandered for decades that they have not had a Republican in the US House since 1996, 29 years.

Minnesota cleverly gerrymandered seven out of their eight Congressional Districts so that each are partly within the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro Area where most of the state’s Democrats reside. The most obvious gerrymandered district is their 8th District. Since, historically, most Native Americans vote Democrat, they created this district so that the reservations, which are far north and the Metro Area, which is far south, are in the Eighth Congressional District. It appears that their efforts did not work. Currently half of their Congressional Districts are held by Republicans, including the 8th District.

SEATS STOLEN FROM RED STATES FOR TEN YEARS

While bureaucrats at the state and local level were busy defrauding the voters during the 2020 presidential election, bureaucrats at the federal level were busy defrauding voters for a decade.

The US Census Bureau admitted making “errors” when they were determining which states gained or lost congressional seats under the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau admitted their “mistake” months after it was too late to be corrected.^ This form of election fraud is benefiting Democrats over Republicans for ten years, beginning with the 2022 midterms, and ending with the 2032 election when the 2030 Census numbers will require another reshuffling of congressional districts and electoral college votes. Will the Census Bureau commit fraud again? Will Trump 47 be able to root out the dishonest bureaucrats during his tenure?

THREE SEATS STOLEN FROM RED STATES, GIVEN TO BLUE STATES

Fourteen states* were involved in this bureaucratic “miscalculation.” It could be said that Biden’s State of Delaware benefited the most and Trump’s State of Florida was robbed the most. Oh, surely, this is just a coincidence, a fluke, a quirk. “Say it ain’t so, Joe!”

Beginning with the 2022 midterm elections, two Red states were cheated out of three congressional seats and three Blue states are benefiting from three illegitimate congressional seats for ten years. Like virtually all bureaucratic “errors” in recent decades, this was intended to rob Americans living in red states of their voice. Had these “errors” been real errors, the gains & losses would have been evenly distributed between “Red” and “Blue” states.

Red State Florida was cheated out of two seats and Red State Texas was cheated out of one congressional seat for ten years. Thus, one could say that three seats were stolen from Floridians and Texans and given to Minnesotans, Rhode Islanders and Coloradans. Bureaucrats illegally transferred constitutionally guaranteed representation from Red State voters to Blue State voters.

Blue States Minnesota and Rhode Island should have each lost a seat. Blue State Colorado was also awarded a new congressional seat that it didn’t deserve, but these bureaucrats claim this was not due to overcounting. The Census Bureaucrats refused to explain. These “errors” resulted in three fraudulent seats for the Democrats for ten years.

The 2024 and 2028 presidential elections were tipped in favor of the Democrat candidate, regardless who that is, because the Electoral College is based upon the number of seats in the House and Senate. The corrupt bureaucracy has found yet another way to diminish the votes of those who would vote for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 & 2028. We can only speculate how many more Electoral College votes Trump would have won in 2024, AND how this corruption will affect the 2028 presidential election.

OOPS! TWO STATES DEMOCRATS HATE THE MOST, LOST THE MOST

These corrupt federal bureaucrats, AKA Deep State creatures, managed to “lose” over 750,000 Floridians and over 500,000 Texans, jointly cheating them of three congressional seats. The Census Bureau refuses to explain how it got the 2020 census so wrong. This is particularly troublesome because the bureau reported an error rate of 0.01% in the 2010 census, an overcount of only 36,000 people, a statistically insignificant mistake.

After each census, the bureau interviews a large number of households across the country and then compares the interview answers with the original census responses. They claim this is how they “discovered” their “errors.”

The largest “mistake” benefited Delaware. [Please, pass me the smelling salts! I am about to faint from shock!] Joe Biden’s home state, a relatively small state, which was overcounted by 5.45%, added 54,000 ghost residents. This didn’t result in a new congressional seat, but it does ensure that Delaware will receive more than its share of federal funds for ten years. This “error” occured when Demented Biden was running for president.

The largest “error” in the undercount happened to Arkansas where federal bureaucrats “lost” 150,000 Arkansans by undercounting the population by 5.04%. This cheats Arkansas out of federal funds for ten years, but, oddly, didn’t cost them any congressional seats.

Want more details? Check out the first 18 minutes of Matt Walsh’s YouTube Podcast.

HOW MUCH LONGER WILL AMERICANS PUT UP WITH CORRUPT BUREAUCRATS?

* The Census Bureau overcounted the residents in Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Minnesota, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio and Utah. All but Ohio and Utah voted for Biden in 2020 and for Queen Hillary in 2016. The Census Bureau undercounted the residents in Florida, Texas, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas. All but Illinois voted for Trump in 2020 and in 2016.