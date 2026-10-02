AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Oct 2Edited

Diane: a small correction for you. "They discovered this word a few weeks ago because they KNOW THEIR voters are stupid." There. Fixed it. But it doesn't fix our problem, which is that Democrat voters are herd members who are completely immune to facts and data. THE HERD: A warning against false hope: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/the-herd

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3 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
Rebecca Templeman's avatar
Rebecca Templeman
Oct 2Edited

And yet—after spending $333 at the grocery store for weekly provisions, I cannot forget 47’s promised economic reset. I realize a little pain is necessary in most sacrifices. To be whole again, healed from Democrat greed and Congressional deceit, is taking its toll. I am not criticizing our President. But MAGA’s fundamental goal is American independence. Honestly, I expected the cost of living to be less a campaign issue than the grim reminder of the scars we all bear from Obiden et al. Low-information voters will not understand why we all must suffer a little longer.

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