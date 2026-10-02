Anyone who lived through the four years of the Biden Regime, including Trump haters, KNOWS that Democrats are lying about “affordability.” They discovered this word a few weeks ago because they think voters are stupid. Democrat politicians have NO plans to improve the economy nor to improve the lives of working class Americans. That is why Democrats have only been spewing out platitudes this election season. The Biden Administration chose to spend its four years increasing inflation by 21%. Biden’s successor, President Trump, does not have the power to wipe out that 21%. He only has the power to control inflation during his term, which he has done. Should they gain power again, the only “improvement” Democrats want to make is to increase their own stock portfolios at the expense of tax slaves, while they are chipping away at ever more of our precious Bill of Rights. Perhaps they will implement Kamala’s plan to tax your house, forcing you to sell it.

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Note the following graph. In January 2020 Trump 45 was starting his last year in office after his policies had improved the stagnant economy he had inherited from Obama. In January 2024 Biden was starting his last year in office after his policies had significantly increased prices on food, sending ever more Americans to food banks.

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