Congressman Robert Garcia is pictured next to Los Angeles’ Communist Mayor Karen Bass

As election results came in, US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) issued an extremely brief threat on X (formerly Twitter): "Lawyer up." As the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, Garcia signaled upcoming lawfare in the form of congressional investigations and subpoena oversight for the Trump Administration. House Democrats have no intention of working for the benefit of We The People. They will spend the next two years wasting tax money to persecute virtually anyone and everyone connected to President Trump.

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The persecution will begin within minutes of the swearing in of the new House and the new Senate, to persecute anyone and everyone working for President Trump. Michigan’s US Senator Elissa Slotkin recently announced, when Democrats take control of the US Senate, they would begin persecution of any and every employee within the Trump Administration, even young, low level staffers. The goal would be to destroy their careers so they will be unable to obtain meaningful employment for the rest of their lives AND to scare off young people who might be thinking of applying for a job with Trump 47 or any other Republican.

Slotkin will now be partnering with the first known anti-Semitic, Islamist, Communist, DSA member of the US Senate: Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

NOTE: If a Republican wins the presidency in 2028 this same abuse will be heaped upon his/her cabinet members, staffers, family etc. if Democrats keep the House and Senate.