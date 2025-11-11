A year after her landslide defeat our first DEI vice president, Kamala Harris, visited a Democrat stronghold, Portland, Oregon, on her 15-city book tour to promote her book “107 Days.” In order to fill up the 2,700 seats at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall NGOs who serve the city’s black youth passed out free tickets to high school students. In other words, in a Democrat city and surrounding suburbs, population 2.54 million, where homeowners don’t dare post a Republican yard sign for fear of having one’s house vandalized,^ there was so little interest in listening to Harris and they were so afraid of a half empty auditorium they passed out free tickets.

Multnomah County (the great majority of county residents live in Portland, which is dying) voters backed the Harris-Walz ticket at 79.3%, according to the Associated Press.

STILL PROMOTING VIOLENCE

As she did during the 2020 nationwide riots, Harris voiced support for the Antifa thugs who are now in their sixth month terrorizing residents who live near the ICE facility as federal law enforcement are removing dangerous foreign nationals. The riot location is just two miles south of where she was speaking. Harris did not bother to stop by and check out how federal law enforcement is handling these terrorists. Instead, she criticized how President Trump is fixing the problem she, as border czar, created.

Encouraging the continued violence Harris said “The pressure that Portland is under has forced us to trust each other. Congratulations to the people of Portland. The leaders of every sector, either in elected office or not, the courts, for achieving a victory on constitutional values.” Ha! Apparently, she thinks her audience is stupid. Maybe they are.

REMARKS FROM ATTENDEES

The event, moderated by Rukaiyah Adams who chairs two NGOs, the Albina Vision Trust as well as 1803 Fund, touched on Harris’s abbreviated campaign and the current political climate. Adams was selected by Harris’s team to moderate because she is a woman “of color” and because she serves on the the taxpayer funded, left wing propaganda outlet Oregon Public Broadcasting board.

Outside the venue, about 30 pro-Hamas protesters demonstrated in opposition to Harris’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war, chanting phrases including “Kamala is not welcome here.” They decried what they see as failures by Harris and other members of the Biden Regime in its handling of the war in Gaza. They yelled “cash grab Kamala” and “Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide.” Similar protests have occurred at other Harris appearances. Inside, many Portlanders expressed support of this failed vice president.

“I’m super proud that our city gets the opportunity to hear from Kamala today,” said Domonique Debnam, a Northeast Portland native. “I think that she can bring some hope to people like myself as a black woman who watching her go through that, it was very heartbreaking how it ended.”

The event drew mostly attendees “of color,” including members of Prose Before Bros, a Portland-based book club for women of color founded in 2018.

“She’s really inspirational to black people and black women especially,” said Charlene Namuyige, who attended with book club friends Micah Ingram and Shannon Crowner Jones. For Ingram, Harris’s mixed heritage holds personal significance. “Kamala represents both sides of me. I’m black and Indian,” Ingram said. “The representation was really cool to me.”

Crowner Jones, who moved to Portland from Maryland, said: “I am proud to be a black woman. Black women are really on the right side of history, and we just really still believe in you.”

Elizabeth Larrison and Zahra Faruqui, students at the nearby Portland’s Benson Polytechnic High School, received free tickets through their teacher’s activism training program. “I really like getting to see women who are in these positions of power, especially in more male-dominated industries like politics,” Larrison said.

Faruqui, who serves as president of her school’s Leftist activism club and edits the school newspaper, said: “As a woman of color myself, I really want to hear how she’s been dealing with the current environment and see what our next steps are.”

CAN DEMOCRATS SURVIVE WITHOUT NGOs?

Harris repeatedly emphasized support for nonprofit organizations who push the progressive agenda. “Our nonprofit and community organizations really need support,” she said. “The people that work to support immigrants, LGBTQ, alongside many various communities. There’s so much need right now, including the need for a sense of community.”

Harris addressed heightened mistrust in American society without acknowledging that Obama’s & Biden’s promotion of the Russian Collusion Hoax, the rigged 2020 election, the staged J6 “riot,” defunding police & siding with criminals, and many, many other Progressive endeavors might be part of the problem. “We are at a heightened level of mistrust among American people,” she said. “It’s not just can I leave my front door unlocked, but are you a threat to my existence.”

“The strength of a leader is to build people up, not strike people down,” she said. “We now have affirmed the stakes. Let’s not lose our optimism about our fight.” She invoked her signature phrase from her 2024 campaign rallies: “When we fight, we win.” She added: “Sometimes the fight takes a while.”

NOTE: Harris said nothing about the “assassination culture” which Democrat leaders have created, promoted and recently acquired its first notch. This time in Robinson’s rifle.

^Beginning in the mid 1990s and getting worse as time went on, Democrats in Portland & surrounding suburbs (including my Purple burb) became so mean and hateful that, to put a GOP sticker on one’s car or a GOP yard sign in one’s yard, ensured vandalism to the car or house.