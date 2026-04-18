Caption: University of Texas President Jim Davis gives a jersey to US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who spoke during a special lecture celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence at Hogg Memorial Auditorium at the University of Texas on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

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“Progressivism was the first mainstream political movement, with the possible exception of the pro-slavery reactionaries on the eve of the Civil War, to openly oppose the principles of the Declaration (of Independence). Progressives strove to undo the Declaration’s commitment to equality and natural rights, both of which they denied were self-evident.” US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, April 15, 2026

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